Google's updated Gemini 2.5 Flash pricing is good news and bad news

Google introduced Gemini 2.5 earlier this year, with Pro (experimental) being the first model in the series. A couple of months later, the company rolled out a faster model in early access, known as Gemini 2.5 Flash. Now the firm has an update on these two models and is launching an even faster model in preview.

It may be hard to keep track of all the different Gemini models at this point, but Google is debuting a third model in the 2.5 line. This model is called Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite and is said to have the lowest latency and cost in the family. According to Google, this model is best for “high throughput tasks like classification or summarization at scale.”

Like Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash, Flash-Lite is described as a reasoning model. This means it’s capable of reasoning through its thoughts before responding for better accuracy. Unlike the other two models, Google says “thinking” is turned off by default on Flash-Lite since cost and speed are the focus. However, the model “allows for dynamic control of the thinking budget with an API parameter.”

Meanwhile, the Mountain View-based firm is now making Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash stable and generally available. Along with going stable, Google says it’s updating the pricing for Flash. The cost for input is going up by $0.15, while the output cost has been reduced from $3.50 to $2.50.

You can continue using the existing pricing scheme for 2.5 Flash Preview or 2.5 Pro Preview until the depreciation date. For 2.5 Pro Preview, the depreciation date will be June 19, 2025. You’ll have until July 15, 2025, before Google shuts down 2.5 Flash Preview.

