Google AI Mode gets a speed boost with Gemini 3 Flash

TL;DR Gemini 3 Flash is rolling out today to products including AI Mode and the Gemini app.

The new model is more performant than 2.5 Pro while working faster than 2.5 Flash.

The Gemini app and Google’s AI Mode should feel a little quicker starting today. Google’s announced that its latest Gemini model, Gemini 3 Flash, is now rolling out across its various AI products. As the name implies, 3 Flash is meant to be quicker than other Gemini 3 models while still offering strong performance on AI benchmarks.

Google announced the rollout in a blog post this morning. The company says that Gemini 3 Flash includes the best of Gemini 3’s “Pro-grade reasoning” while operating with less latency and, crucially, at a lower cost, an area that’s still a sore spot for AI providers at large.

The main takeaway for average users is that both the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search should be able to provide answers more quickly, particularly when queries are complex. Gemini 3 Flash handily outperforms both the previous 2.5 Flash and even 2.5 Pro on a wide variety of benchmarks while working three times as fast as the older Pro model.

Gemini 3 Flash is apparently not as inexpensive to operate as 2.5 Flash; Google’s data shows 3 Flash’s input price is rated at 50 cents per one million tokens, up from 30 cents in the previous version. Google does go on to say that Gemini 3 Flash “uses 30% fewer tokens on average than 2.5 Pro,” so that increase in per-token cost could be offset to some extent.

Google says that Gemini 3 Flash offers enticing improvements for developers, including “better coding and agent capabilities” that apparently outperform Gemini 3 Pro. Gemini 3 Flash is available now in Google AI Studio, Google Antigravity, and Android Studio.

Gemini 3 Flash is now the default model for Search’s AI Mode for all users. Google says this allows AI Mode to answer “more nuanced questions” with “thoughtful” responses. If you need more out of AI Mode — custom interactive tools or specialized visuals, for example — you’re able to select Gemini 3 Pro from the model drop-down. With Gemini 3 Pro selected, you can also use Nano Banana Pro to create images and infographics.

You can try out Gemini 3 Flash in AI Mode and the Gemini app right now.

