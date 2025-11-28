Gemini 3 Pro is so good, Google had to tighten free tier limits to keep up

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has reduced the number of free daily prompts and image generations available in Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro, likely due to high demand.

Free users can access Gemini 3 Pro with a “Basic access” tier, where limits may change frequently, replacing the previous five-prompt limit.

Nano Banana Pro allowances for free users have been reduced from three to two images per day. Even NotebookLM features have been temporarily scaled back.

Google launched Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro last week and, as expected, the response to the substantially upgraded AI tools has been overwhelmingly positive. That is, unless you don’t encounter rate limits when trying to push AI to its new limits. Google appears to have made adjustments to the amount of free storage that users can utilize with Gemini 3 Pro, likely in response to high demand.

Previously, free users could receive up to five prompts per day with Gemini 3 Pro, matching the access limits of Gemini 2.5 Pro. Free users could also use Nano Banana Pro for up to three images per day.

As 9to5Google notes, Google has updated the access limits in the past few days. With Gemini 3 Pro, free users are now promised “Basic access,” which comes with “daily limits may change frequently.” Nano Banana Pro access has also been reduced to two images per day, with Google noting that these limits may change frequently and will reset daily due to high demand for image generation and editing.

NotebookLM is also experiencing capacity constraints, as the service temporarily rolled back access to the Infographics and Slide Decks features for free users. Even Pro users have additional limits instituted on them.

Given that all these features are new and have been received so positively, these limits make sense, even though free users may not appreciate them. If you want to utilize Google’s AI tools extensively as an enthusiast, I recommend subscribing to Google’s AI Pro Plan, which costs $20 per month and provides ample room to explore.

