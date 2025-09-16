Gboard’s advanced proofreading tool sneaks onto one more Pixel phone

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Gboard’s Writing Tools, an on-device AI feature, is reportedly being rolled out to the Pixel 8 series.

A user with a Pixel 8 Pro running the latest Gboard beta release has received the feature.

The feature’s expansion suggests that Google may gradually add more older devices to the list of supported phones.

AI features formed some of the Pixel 10 series‘ core new highlights, one of which was Writing Tools in Gboard. Thanks to its integration into the keyboard app, this tool allows users to use on-device AI to proofread or rephrase their text in any text field. Shortly after the Pixel 10’s launch, Google expanded Gboard Writing Tools to the Pixel 9 series and some new non-Pixel devices. It seems Writing Tools is all set for another expansion, as we’ve now received a report that it is available on a Pixel 8 series phone.

Telegram user Mahanadhi Parisara received Writing Tools on their Pixel 8 Pro, running the latest Gboard v15.9.1 beta release.

Google confirmed that Gboard’s AI Writing Tools would be available on more Android devices. A footnote on the support page mentioned that the feature would only be available on devices with “Gemini Nano v2 or higher.” However, this footnote is no longer present on the support page, indicating a wider expansion.

Curiously, the support page lists out the devices that support Gboard Writing Tools (previously, it only mentioned the Pixel 9 and 10 series): Pixel: 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL

HONOR: Magic 7 Pro, Magic 7

Motorola: Razr 60 Ultra

OnePlus: 13, 13s

OPPO: Find X8, Find X8 Pro, Reno14 Pro

POCO: F7 Ultra, X7 Pro

realme: GT 7 Pro, GT 7T

vivo: X200, X200 Pro

Xiaomi: 15 Ultra, 15

The list of devices not only contains phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400, but also Dimensity 8450 (OPPO Reno14 Pro), and Dimensity 8400 (POCO X7 Pro). The Pixel 8 series is not mentioned in this list — but if Google is gradually rolling out the feature through Gboard’s beta channel, the phones could be added to the list once the feature starts rolling out through the stable channel. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

