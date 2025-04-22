Gboard beta reveals 'flick to symbol' gesture and several more upcoming features (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest Gboard beta includes references to features such as “flick keys to enter symbols,” which could mimic the iPad’s quick symbol access method.

The “Password number row” feature could allow for dynamically displaying the number key, restricting it to only during password entry to preserve space on compact devices.

Google could also be upgrading the upcoming Writing Tools feature to let users generate text within the keyboard app itself.

Google offers an excellent keyboard app in the form of Gboard, available to all Android devices. It’s an app that does the job, so most users don’t think much about it, even though they may use it daily. Thankfully, Google does think about Gboard and what improvements it could make to the keyboard app. We’ve spotted references to several new features in the latest Gboard beta, like optional rounded keys, flicking keys to enter symbols, and more.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Gboard v15.3.02 beta includes references to several new features. We managed to activate the settings toggle for these features, letting us give you an early preview of what could be coming to the keyboard app in the future.

Flick keys to enter symbols Currently, Gboard lets users long-press a key to select the visible symbol. Users can set the duration for activating the long-press action, or even choose to disable the feature entirely. It’s an intuitive gesture, but some users may be looking for more ways to access the symbol.

In the future, Gboard could allow users to “flick keys to enter symbols.” When enabled, users can touch a key and pull downwards to access the hinted symbol, similar to what we see on the on-screen keyboard on iPads.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

From my experience on the iPad, the flick gesture takes a bit to get used to, but once you are accustomed to it, it is marginally easier to use than a long press.

Password number row Gboard currently lets you set whether you want to always show the number row in certain layouts. This is very helpful for the current generation of Android flagships since you have plenty of screen real estate to work with. However, we’re seeing a resurgence of smaller-sized “compact” Android phones, and the rather permanent number row may feel like a waste. Of course, users can also switch off the option and access the number row through the number switcher icon on the bottom left. But what if you could show the number row in instances where you’d usually be entering them?

Gboard is working on one such option, where the number row is shown in certain layouts, but only restricted to the password layout.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This could give you easy access to numbers without needing to switch back and forth between the alphabet and numeral layouts, while still giving you a roomy experience on a smaller screen device. The number row will appear only when it’s most likely needed, and be out of the way when it’s mostly not.

Writing tools: Enter a prompt Gboard has long been working on a handy Writing Tools feature that would let users use AI to proofread and rephrase their typed text. Google has now been spotted adding the ability to allow users to enter their own prompt to guide the AI in making requisite changes. Theoretically, it can also be used to generate new text entirely since the prompt could be anything.

Optional rounded keys Last month, Google was spotted testing rounded keys in Gboard. The test had evoked a strong response from the beta testers, with many users disliking the change. Thankfully, Google has listened to the feedback, and in this version of Gboard beta, the rounded keys feature is optional, as users will be able to choose the shape of the key background.

All these features are still in development and not yet available to users. They may or may not roll out in the future. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

