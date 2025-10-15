Bitmoji in Gboard is officially on its way out

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR Gboard is losing its Bitmoji integration on December 15.

We previously saw evidence this was coming in August.

Bitmoji will still be accessible generally from its website and in other apps.

Gboard provides quick access to GIFs and stickers to easily attach them in any app that allows it. One of the types of stickers the app currently supports is Bitmoji, little customizable cartoons that you can make look like yourself, right down to clothes and accessories. That integration won’t be around much longer, though.

Earlier this year, we spotted code in the Gboard app that made it seem like Bitmoji support would be phased out before 2026. That change is drawing near: The app is now showing users a warning that clearly says Gboard’s Bitmoji integration is ending in just a few weeks.

“Bitmoji in Gboard is going away on December 15, 2025,” the warning reads. I haven’t seen this warning myself, so it’s possible it’s only showing for users who have interacted with Bitmoji in Gboard before.

Bitmoji will still exist, of course, and the dialog popping up in Gboard points users to bitmoji.com/stickers to continue making and sharing the stickers. There’s even a handy link to take you right to that site.

Personally, I’m not all that sad to see Bitmoji go. The stickers are endlessly customizable and can be made to look like just about any user, which is nice, but I’ve always found their visual style to be a little off-putting.

Did you use Gboard’s Bitmoji integration? Will you miss it? Let us know down below.

