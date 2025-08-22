One of Gboard’s playful features could be on the chopping block (APK teardown)

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR Gboard may be removing Bitmoji integration on December 15, 2025.

A warning hidden in the latest beta says the Bitmoji tab will disappear after that date.

You’ll still be able to use Bitmoji through its website or other supported services.

Bitmoji has long been part of Gboard’s sticker lineup, letting you drop personalized avatars into chats without leaving your keyboard. But it looks like that integration may be on its way out in the fairly near future.

In the latest Gboard beta (version 15.8.4.793526320-beta-arm64-v8a), we managed to enable a new message that reads: “Bitmoji in Gboard is going away on December 15, 2025. After that, you’ll still be able to find your avatar at bitmoji.com/stickers or in other apps.” Another build shows the Bitmoji tab missing entirely, as it will look when, or if, the change happens.

This would be a notable shift for anyone who got used to firing off Bitmojis straight from Gboard. Google’s keyboard has long served as a hub for more custom emojis, whether through Emoji Kitchen or Bitmoji integration. Losing one of those tabs means you’ll need to jump into the Bitmoji or pull avatars from other supported services.

The good news is that Bitmoji isn’t being killed off altogether — just the shortcut inside Gboard. You won’t lose your avatars, and they’ll continue to work on Snapchat, WhatsApp, and anywhere else Bitmoji stickers are supported.

As with all APK teardowns, none of this is guaranteed to happen. However, with a clear cutoff date of December 15, this one looks more than a little likely.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

