Garmin's latest update fixes smartwatch battery life headache

TL;DR Garmin is rolling out beta version 15.05 for the Vivoactive 6 smartwatch.

The Garmin update brings three key changes, including a fix for battery drain and a palm gesture to dismiss notifications.

It also adds Morning and Evening Reports to the watch’s Notification Center.

If your Garmin Vivoactive 6 has been draining faster than you’d like, it’s worth checking your wearable for a new update. A fresh beta (version 15.05) appears to be rolling out with three main changes, including a fix for the battery drain bug and a new gesture that lets you dismiss notifications by briefly covering the screen with your palm.

As spotted by NotebookCheck, Vivoactive 6 owners in Garmin forums said the update had landed even without official release notes. One poster listed the main aspects of the update, which also lets you open your Morning Report and Evening Report from the watch’s Notification Center.

For most Garmin Vivoactive 6 owners, the big win will be the battery fix. Battery life is regularly one of the top concerns of users with almost any type of device, especially one you wear every day, so the hope is that this beta brings runtimes back to normal. The palm gesture is a nice extra flourish that should make clearing notifications feel quicker on the wrist.

The version jump from 12.74 to 15.05 is a bit odd. Forum posters suggest Garmin shares base software across families like the Forerunner, Venu, and Fenix, which can explain numbering quirks and staggered notes. Garmin sometimes posts release notes a few days later, so an official changelog may still follow.

To check for updates on your watch, tap Menu > Settings > System > Software Update.

