I wear a Garmin every day, and my favorite watch face is the one that makes me smile

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

As an Android fan, I’ve always been big on customization. I want the software on my device — no matter what it is — to feel as unique as I do. And, as a runner, I’ve always been big on Garmin GPS watches. Sure, I’ve explored a Coros here and a Galaxy Watch there, but I’ve always come back to the comfort and capabilities of what I know best.

Along the way, I’ve learned a thing or two about my favorite wearable ecosystem. I’ve learned that there’s a right way and a wrong way to make a workout in Garmin Connect, and I’ve learned that if left unchecked, I could probably spend $100 on watch faces in Connect IQ. But, most importantly, I’ve learned that I have a favorite Garmin watch face — and even better, it’s a free one.

This is fine… no, it’s better than fine

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Honestly, I found my favorite Garmin watch face completely by accident. I mean, who really goes looking through the entire Connect IQ store and settles on one of the least practical faces? Well, I did. I can’t remember which watch I was wearing then, but I remember growing tired of the brightly colored, super-sporty faces that came installed by default, so I went searching.

And, before I’d reached the end of the list, I’d found the face that would stick with me for years to come, a face called This is Fine. Now, if you’ve ever been on the internet — probably just once would do — you’ll probably recognize the star of my wrist-based show. Yes, it’s the cartoon dog sitting in a flaming room, with only his coffee cup to keep him company. That’s it, and it’s all I could ask for.

Sometimes, the best watch face is the one that just tells you the time.

The Connect IQ version is a little more interactive than the beloved meme, but not much. The flames flicker back and forth, and the dog reminds me that “This is fine” every time I lift my watch face, and that’s it. He doesn’t tell me my steps, heart rate, or anything else, but that’s how I like it. It’s the antidote to Garmin’s usual data-heavy watch faces, and it makes me feel less lazy in my post-marathon recovery period.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Oh, and there’s no big fancy developer behind this watch face, either. As far as I can tell, it comes from a Connect IQ profile called Ftrimboli, and it’s up to one person (or maybe a small team) to get it ready for each new launch. It’s already been updated for the Forerunner 970 and 570, the Instinct 3 AMOLED, and the Fenix 8, all of which I’ve loved (and loaded this face onto) in the last year.

Up next, hopefully an update for the Fenix 8 Pro.

Before you take my word for it, explore Connect IQ for yourself

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Of course, what works for me might not work for you — that’s fine. In fact, it’s probably better that you don’t fall in love with the watch face I picked right away, if only because that means you won’t explore the Connect IQ store for yourself. There’s much more to dig into, from data-heavy faces to premium options featuring your favorite Disney characters.

Honestly, the best thing I can tell you to do is to open the Connect IQ store, toggle to the Search tab, and filter by Watch Faces. Then, scroll to the bottom of the list before downloading a single one. Maybe you’ll want to save one or two along the way, but I’d look at all of your options first. Besides, you’ve only got one wrist, so you’ll only need so many faces at any given time.

Silly watch faces are only the beginning of what the Connect IQ store has to offer.

If you’re interested in any of the premium (paid) faces, maybe stick to a spending limit — there are more than half a dozen Disney-themed faces that cost $5 apiece, and Garmin’s in-house designs cost about the same. I can’t say that I love the idea of paying for Garmin’s own designs, but the idea of an animated Grogu on my wrist — complete with three complication circles — is much more tempting.

If you decide you’re fine with the existing library of faces on your Garmin of choice, there’s even more to explore. You can flip through the Music and Apps tabs to add extras like Komoot and AccuWeather for help with navigation and minute-by-minute forecasting.

If you ask me, though, nothing beats a clean, funny watch face — especially when I want to leave my phone’s mountains of data behind for a little while.

Follow