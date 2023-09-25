Garmin Venu 2 vs Venu 3: What's the difference and should you upgrade?

The highly-anticipated Garmin Venu 3 (and the smaller but otherwise identical Venu 3S) has officially made its way to wrists, and the series packs a lot of impressive new features. In particular, for active shoppers looking for a smartwatch experience, the Venu 3 delivers all the basics, plus in-depth, accurate health and fitness tracking. It incorporates all the best tools of the Venu 2 (and Venu 2 Plus!) and sprinkles in a few extras. To learn more about what the new watch offers compared to its older sibling, we’ve compiled a Garmin Venu 2 vs Venu 3 comparison. Read on to learn what differentiates the two generations in terms of design, features, prices, and specs.

Garmin Venu 2 vs Garmin Venu 3: Specs

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Display

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Venu 3:

1.4-inch AMOLED, optional always-on

454 x 454 resolution



Venu 3S:

1.2-inch AMOLED, optional always-on

390 x 390 resolution



Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Venu 2:

1.3-inch AMOLED

416 x 416 resolution



Venu 2S:

1.1-inch AMOLED

360 x 360 resolution



Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Dimensions and weight

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Venu 3:

45 x 45 x 12mm

22mm band

47g



Venu 3S:

41 x 41 x 12mm

22mm band

40g





Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Venu 2:

45.4 x 45.4 x 12.2mm

22mm band

49g



Venu 2S:

40.4 x 40.4 x 12.1mm

18mm band

38.2g

Build materials

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Stainless steel bezel

Fiber-reinforced polymer case

Silicone band

Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Stainless steel bezel

Fiber-reinforced polymer case

Silicone band

Battery

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Venu 3:

Up to 14 days in smartwatch mode (5 days with always-on display enabled)

Up to 11 hours in all-Systems GNSS mode + music



Venu 3S:

Up to 10 days in smartwatch mode (5 days with always-on display enabled)

Up to 8 hours in all-Systems GNSS mode + music

Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Venu 2:

Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode

Up to 8 hours in GPS mode + music



Venu 2S:

Up to 10 days in smartwatch mode

Up to 7 hours in GPS mode + music

IP rating

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S 5ATM

Garmin Venu 2 and 2S 5ATM

Sensors

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Garmin Gen 5 Elevate heart rate sensor

GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

Barometric altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient light sensor

Pulse ox blood oxygen saturation monitor

Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Garmin Gen 4 Elevate heart rate sensor

GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

Barometric altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient light sensor

Pulse ox blood oxygen saturation monitor

Connectivity

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Compatibility

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Android, iOS

Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Android, iOS

Garmin Pay

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Yes

Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Yes

Smartwatch features

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Make and receive phone calls

Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby, and Siri support

Connect IQ-compatible

Smartphone notifications

Text response/reject phone call with text (Android only)

Controls smartphone music

Plays and controls smartwatch music

Find my phone/find my watch

Incident Detection

LiveTrack

Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Connect IQ-compatible

Smartphone notifications

Text response/reject phone call with text (Android only)

Controls smartphone music

Plays and controls smartwatch music

Find my phone/find my watch

Incident Detection

LiveTrack

Colors

Garmin Venu 3 and 3S Venu 3:

Silver bezel with Whitestone case

Slate bezel with Black case



Venu 3S:

Soft Gold bezel with French Gray, Dust Rose, or Ivory case

Silver bezel with Sage Gray case

Slate bezel with Pebble Gray case

Garmin Venu 2 and 2S Venu 2:

Silver bezel with Granite Blue case, Slate bezel with Black case



Venu 2S:

Slate bezel with Graphite case, Light Gold bezel with Light Sand case, Silver bezel with Mist Grey case, Rose Gold bezel with White case



Garmin Venu 2 vs Garmin Venu 3: Design

Garmin Venu 2 Garmin Venu 3

Compared to Garmin’s fitness-focused wearables, the Venu moniker represents the company’s more approachable, everyday smartwatch. This is reflected in the watches’ clean, minimalist aesthetics, and beautiful AMOLED displays. When comparing the Garmin Venu 2 vs Venu 3, the two generations share nearly identical overall designs and dimensions.

Both series offer a full-size model as well as a second option for smaller wrists. The Venu 2 is less than 1mm larger than the Venu 3 and the Venu 2S is just a fraction of a mm smaller than the 3S. All four devices feature stainless steel bezels, fiber-reinforced polymer cases, and Gorilla Glass protection over their displays. Yet, thanks to minimized bezels, the Venu 3 and 3S offer slightly larger displays than their respective predecessors. Measuring 1.4 inches and 1.3 inches, the Venu 3 and 3S displays offer more room for on-device stats and sleeker overall appearances.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With a peek at the watches from the side, shoppers will also notice the addition of a third button on the newest lineup. Originally intended to activate the device’s speaker, this extra middle button first made an appearance on the Venu 2 Plus. Since the Venu 2 doesn’t offer a speaker or microphone, the older model only features two buttons.

Garmin Venu 2 vs Garmin Venu 3: Features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

In terms of features, the Venu 3 offers everything found on the Venu 2, plus almost all the added tools of the Venu 2 Plus. This means a built-in microphone and speaker for on-wrist phone calls and voice assistant support, as well as music playback. The Venu 3 also adds a quick-access flashlight, a handful of new watch faces, and the ability to text photos (Android only). However, these crucial smartwatch features are far from the only improvements shoppers will find on the newest model.

The Garmin Venu 3 offers nearly all the best tools of the Venu 2 and Venu 3 including on-wrist phone call and voice assistant support.

On the wellness front, the Venu 3 epitomizes a dedicated focus on recovery and sleep tracking. One of the biggest highlights of the new device is its automatic nap detection, a first for the Garmin stable. The Venu 3 also records overnight HRV status as well as offers personalized sleep coaching with sleep recommendation factors.

For training purposes, Garmin upgraded the device’s Body Battery feature and added a broad list of additional tools, including Recovery Time, Workout Benefit, Perceived Exertion, Morning Report, and a new Daily Summary (similar to Morning Report but in the evening). Users will also find a few added activity profiles, as well as wheelchair push detection and wheelchair-specific activities. We were particularly excited to see Open Water Swim make its way to the Venu 3 as well as a new Meditation activity. Users can even create custom interval workouts and pair the Venu 3 with additional sensors and power meters.

Garmin Venu 2 Garmin Venu 3

Most importantly, we found GPS and heart rate sensor accuracy significantly improved on the Venu 3. Garmin’s Gen 5 Elevate heart rate sensor is the current top-of-the-line. Our fingers are crossed that the hardware will receive FDA approval for ECG recordings in the future. For now, the Venu 2 Plus remains the only Garmin device to offer this advanced health tool.

The Venu 3 boasts improved GPS and heart rate sensor accuracy, however, it does not feature the ECG app found on the Venu 2 Plus.

To poke around all its new features and tools, the Venu 3 also offers an updated user interface. The redesign streamlines navigation primarily by optimally organizing menus. We found the user experience greatly improved by the device’s recent widgets menu. Likewise, we also appreciated the new separation of sport profiles from other apps. The extra, customizable button (compared to the Venu 2) also positively impacts the usability of the watch.

Last but not least, the Venu 3 still offers fantastic battery life, especially compared to other leading smartwatches. The Venu 2 puts up impressive stats as well. However, the Venu 3 offers noticeable improvement despite its larger display and added features.

Garmin Venu 2 vs Garmin Venu 3: Price and colors

Garmin Venu 2: $399.99



$399.99 Garmin Venu 2S: $399.99

$399.99 Garmin Venu 2 Plus: $449.99 Garmin Venu 3: $449.99

$449.99 Garmin Venu 3S: $449.99

The Garmin Venu 2 launched in April 2021 at $399.99. The 45mm model is available in Silver with Granite Blue or Slate with Black. Shoppers can grab a 40mm model in Light Gold with Light Sand, Slate with Graphite, Silver with Mist Gray, or Rose Gold with White. In January 2022, Garmin introduced the half-step Garmin Venu 2 Plus priced at $449.99. The Venu 2 Plus is available in just one 43mm case size. It comes in Cream Gold with Ivory, Silver with Powder Gray, or Slate with Black.

In light of its added features, the Garmin Venu 3 also launched with a $449.99 price tag. The 45mm Venu 3 is available in Silver with Whitestone or Slate with Black. The 41mm 3S is available in a few more options. These include Soft Gold with Ivory, Slate with Pebble Gray, Silver with Sage Gray, or Soft Gold with Dust Rose.

Garmin Venu 2 vs Garmin Venu 3: Should you upgrade?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The newest Garmin smartwatch is well worth the upgrade for anyone holding onto a Venu 2 or older. It adopts all the useful smartwatch features introduced on the Venu 2 Plus. It also debuts a few new Garmin tools, including automatic nap detection. Meanwhile, the device’s top-notch sensor accuracy, detailed recovery tools, and added fitness-tracking features make it a powerful workout companion. Given how much the Venu 3 has to offer, we don’t recommend anyone buy older Venu models at this point. The only exception might be the Venu 2 Plus if you can get in on a great deal, but even then the Venu 3 is a clear step up.

The Venu 3 offers shoppers plenty of improvements and new features worthy of an upgrade.