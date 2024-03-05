Garmin Forerunner 165 vs Forerunner 265: What's the difference?

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is the long-time-coming replacement for the venerable but aging Forerunner 55. It brings a host of upgrades over that particular model, but how does the newcomer compare to a device that’s slightly higher up the rung, like the Forerunner 265? If you’re a keen athlete looking for a training watch, get stuck into our Garmin Forerunner 165 vs Forerunner 265 comparison below.

Garmin Forerunner 165 vs Forerunner 265: At a glance The Garmin Forerunner 165 is cheaper than the Forerunner 265.

The Forerunner 265 has more training features than the Forerunner 165.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 has better positioning technology than the Forerunner 165.

The Forerunner 265 has a better battery life than the 165, but only just.

The Forerunner 165 lacks the Gorilla Glass 3 display protection featured on the Forerunner 265.

Only one version of the 165 supports onboard music playback, but all 265 models feature support.

Garmin Forerunner 165 vs Forerunner 265: Specs

Garmin Forerunner 165 Garmin Forerunner 265 Display

Garmin Forerunner 165 43mm

1.2-inch AMOLED, optional always-on

390 x 390 resolution

Garmin Forerunner 265 42mm

1.1-inch AMOLED, optional always-on

360 x 360 resolution



46mm

1.3-inch AMOLED, optional always-on

416 x 416 resolution

Dimensions and weight

Garmin Forerunner 165 43 x 43 x 11.6mm

39g

Garmin Forerunner 265 42mm

41.7 x 41.7 x 12.9mm

40g



46mm

46.1 x 46.1 x 12.9mm

46g

Colors

Garmin Forerunner 165 Turquoise/Aqua

Berry/Lilac

Mist Gray/Whitestone

Black/Slate Gray

Garmin Forerunner 265 42mm:

Black/Amp Yellow

Whitestone/Neo Tropic

Light Pink/Powder Gray



46mm:

Whitestone/Tidal Blue

Black/Powder Gray

Aqua/Black

Battery

Garmin Forerunner 165 Smartwatch mode: Up to 11 days

Battery Saver Smartwatch mode: Up to 20 days

GPS-Only GNSS mode: Up to 19 hours

All-Systems GNSS mode: Up to 17 hours

Garmin Forerunner 265 42mm

Smartwatch mode: Up to 15 days

GPS-only without music: Up to 24 hours

SatIQ GNSS mode: Up to 18 hours

All-Systems GNSS mode: Up to 15 hours

GPS-only GNSS mode with music: Up to 7.5 hours



46mm

Smartwatch mode: Up to 13 days

GPS-only mode: Up to 20 hours

SatIQ GNSS mode: Up to 16 hours

All-systems GNSS mode: Up to 14 hours

GPS-only GNSS mode with music: Up to 7 hours

Sensors

Garmin Forerunner 165 GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

Garmin Elevate Heart Rate Sensor

Barometric Altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

Garmin Forerunner 265 GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

Multi-Frequency Positioning

SatIQ Technology

Garmin Elevate Heart Rate Sensor

Barometric Altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

Durability

Garmin Forerunner 165 5ATM



Chemically-strengthened glass face

Garmin Forerunner 265 5ATM



Corning Gorilla Glass 3 face

Connectivity

Garmin Forerunner 165 NFC

Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Garmin Forerunner 265 NFC

Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Compatibility

Garmin Forerunner 165 Android and iOS

Garmin Forerunner 265 Android and iOS



Garmin Forerunner 165 vs Forerunner 265: Design, size comparison, and colors

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is aesthetically similar to its 265 sibling, including button positions, slotted strap designs, and Garmin’s UI. The device has a 43mm dial and a 1.2-inch AMOLED display — a substantial upgrade over the Forerunner 55’s 1.04-inch MIP screen. Unlike the 165, the Garmin Forerunner 265 comes in two distinct sizes. The smaller option, the Forerunner 265S, features a 42mm dial with a 1.1-inch display. The larger Forerunner 265 model packs a 1.3-inch display with a 46mm dial. As a result of its bigger footprint, the Forerunner 265 weighs around 20% more (47g) than the 165 and 265S (39g).

The Forerunner 265 features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on its display — this applies to both models, while the Forerunner 165 settles for “chemically strengthened glass.”

As for colors, the Forerunner 165 provides a few more adventurous shades. I particularly like the two-tone colorways with a darker outline. Turquoise/Aqua and Berry/Lilac join the more neutral Mist Gray/Whitestone and Black/Slate Gray.

With the Forerunner 265, you also have a choice of case colors to match your band. The shades on offer include Light Pink/Powder Gray, Whitestone/Neo Tropic, Black/Amp Yellow, Aqua/Black, Black/Powder Gray, and Whitestone/Tidal.

Garmin Forerunner 165 vs Forerunner 265: Features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Through daily wear, there aren’t many differences you’ll notice between the Forerunner 165 and 265. Both offer users gorgeous AMOLED displays, a swift UI, and plenty of workout and activity features. If you’re a casual runner, you’ll likely never need some of the sports tracking modes on the 265, including skiing and MMA. However, more serious athletes should take note of the core differences between the two models.

For starters, the Forerunner 165 lacks multi-band GPS support, which would allow the watch to connect to positioning systems through multiple frequencies. This, in theory, allows the watch to more accurately track your adventure as overhead conditions or your environment changes. While this isn’t a huge disadvantage versus the Forerunner 265, it’s worth noting for potential 165 buyers who train in heavily wooded areas or urban jungles.

If you enjoy listening to music while training, both Forerunner 265 models support onboard streaming services and music storage. However, only the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music edition supports this feature and demands a $50 premium.

As for endurance, Garmin quotes a 15-day battery life for the Forerunner 265S, 13 days for the larger 265 model, and 11 days for the 165 and 165 Music. There’s no real winner or loser here. All three figures are impressive.

If you're serious about training, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is your only option here.

The biggest difference between the two devices is the lack of training and recovery features on the 165. While the 265 includes Training Load, Readiness, and Status details, the 165 lacks these indicators, which help users gauge the effectiveness of their training on their bodies and recovery. These metrics help users better prepare for sustained performance during a long cycle or marathon, balancing rest with activity. If you’re serious about training, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is your only option here. The Forerunner 265 also includes more multisport modes and a triathlon mode. Oddly enough, the 165 lacks support for cycling power meters, making it far less helpful to cyclists and triathletes.

Finally, you’ll still find other Garmin staples on both watches. This includes Body Battery, which gauges a user’s energy levels, and Morning Report, which details a daily summary of a user’s general health. Garmin’s useful sleep tracking features are also present on both devices.

Garmin Forerunner 165 vs Forerunner 265: Price and availability

Garmin Forerunner 165: $249.99

$249.99 Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: $299.99 Garmin Forerunner 265S : $449.99

: $449.99 Garmin Forerunner 265: $449.99



The Garmin Forerunner 165 is the newer of the two models, launching on February 20, 2024. It’s available in one single size but two distinct models. The base 165 starts at $249.99; a marked increase of $50 over the Forerunner 55 model it replaces. A Garmin Forerunner 165 Music model also brings onboard music capabilities to the device for an additional $50.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 launched in March 2023 for $449.99. This price includes both 265 and 265S models.

Both watches can be purchased directly from Garmin.

Garmin Forerunner 165 vs Forerunner 265: Which should you buy?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Garmin’s two budget training watches have plenty in common and their core experience will leave users with a similar impression. However, it’s the minute differences that avid runners and athletes should focus on.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 is the better training watch, giving users more training features, triathlon and additional sports modes, and better positioning tech. It also has onboard music playback as a standard, a larger display, and better display protection. Arguably, the strap designs are more mature and palatable, too. Yes, it’s a steeper investment, but rewards users with more in-depth analysis.

The Forerunner 265 is a steeper investment, but it rewards users with more in-depth analysis.

Alternatively, the Forerunner 165 is a solid step up from the outgoing Forerunner 55. It boasts similar aesthetics to the Forerunner 265, gains a bright AMOLED display and Garmin’s pleasant UI that comes with that upgrade. It also packs all the usual Garmin features, like Body Battery and Morning Report. It’s a good starter training watch, especially if you’re on a strict budget.

What else could you get for the cash? Well, for the same price as the 165 Music you could snag the Instinct 2 ($295 at Amazon), a better adventure watch for more extreme athletes, albeit with a less impressive display. And if you aren’t desperate for an outdoor-orientated watch, why not opt for something more traditional? The Galaxy Watch 6 ($299.99 at Samsung) has great wellness monitoring features and a sleeker aesthetic. Alternatively, Garmin’s own Venu 3 ($449.99 at Amazon) is a more complete smartwatch with additional health features for the same price as the 265.

That’s it for our Garmin Forerunner 165 vs Forerunner 265 comparison. Which watch would you buy? Let us know by voting in our poll below.

Garmin Forerunner 165 vs Forerunner 265: FAQ

Is the Garmin 265 worth it? Yes, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is worth it if you’re budget limited but are looking for a capable watch for training.

Are the Garmin Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 265 waterproof? Yes, the Garmin Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 265 have a 5ATM water resistance rating.