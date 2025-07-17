We now have a better idea of when the Samsung tri-fold will launch

Samsung

TL;DR A long-time leaker claims that Samsung will launch its first triple-screen foldable or tri-fold device in September.

This comes a week after Samsung’s mobile head said the company wants to launch the device before the end of 2025.

Samsung’s tri-fold is said to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 10-inch folding screen, and the same rear cameras as the Z Fold 7.

Samsung‘s mobile chief confirmed last week that the company aims to launch its first triple-screen foldable phone (also known as a “tri-fold”) before the end of the year. It now looks like we’ve got a possible launch window.

Veteran tipster Ice Universe claimed on Weibo that Samsung’s triple-screen device will launch in October. If confirmed, this means we’ll see the landmark foldable well before the end of the year.

The leaker also claimed that HUAWEI’s second-generation Mate XT will be launched in September. So we’re keen to see how the follow-up to the world’s first triple-screen foldable compares to Samsung’s first tri-fold.

We already have a good idea of what to expect in terms of Samsung’s design, as we recently discovered official animation files showing the new foldable. Samsung’s triple-screen foldable might use a G-shaped design with two inward-folding hinges. Meanwhile, HUAWEI’s device uses one inward-folding hinge and one outward-folding hinge. Samsung’s approach enables a separate cover display, while HUAWEI’s design sees part of the folding screen used as a cover display.

A previous leak suggests that Samsung’s new foldable phone will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 10-inch folding OLED screen, and the same rear camera system as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (200MP main, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide). The device will reportedly be restricted to Korea and China, with an apparent starting price of more than ~$2,900.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.