We now have a better idea of when the Samsung tri-fold will launch

It seems like we now have an apparent launch month for Samsung's first triple-screen Fold.
1 hour ago

Samsung Triple Screen device
Samsung
TL;DR
  • A long-time leaker claims that Samsung will launch its first triple-screen foldable or tri-fold device in September.
  • This comes a week after Samsung’s mobile head said the company wants to launch the device before the end of 2025.
  • Samsung’s tri-fold is said to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 10-inch folding screen, and the same rear cameras as the Z Fold 7.

Samsung‘s mobile chief confirmed last week that the company aims to launch its first triple-screen foldable phone (also known as a “tri-fold”) before the end of the year. It now looks like we’ve got a possible launch window.

Veteran tipster Ice Universe claimed on Weibo that Samsung’s triple-screen device will launch in October. If confirmed, this means we’ll see the landmark foldable well before the end of the year.

Ice Universe Samsung tri fold launch window weibo
Weibo/UniverseIce

The leaker also claimed that HUAWEI’s second-generation Mate XT will be launched in September. So we’re keen to see how the follow-up to the world’s first triple-screen foldable compares to Samsung’s first tri-fold.

We already have a good idea of what to expect in terms of Samsung’s design, as we recently discovered official animation files showing the new foldable. Samsung’s triple-screen foldable might use a G-shaped design with two inward-folding hinges. Meanwhile, HUAWEI’s device uses one inward-folding hinge and one outward-folding hinge. Samsung’s approach enables a separate cover display, while HUAWEI’s design sees part of the folding screen used as a cover display.

A previous leak suggests that Samsung’s new foldable phone will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 10-inch folding OLED screen, and the same rear camera system as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (200MP main, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide). The device will reportedly be restricted to Korea and China, with an apparent starting price of more than ~$2,900.

