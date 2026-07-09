Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could inherit some of Galaxy S26 Ultra's best camera features

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could finally get Ultra-level cameras, borrowing key imaging features from the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

A trusted Korean leaker claims the info comes from internal carrier data, suggesting major camera upgrades are on the way.

Expect sharper photos and much better low-light performance, bringing flagship-grade Nightography to Samsung’s foldable.

Samsung’s next premium foldable might get more than just a hardware refresh. A new leak claims the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will inherit several camera and software features from the Galaxy S26 Ultra, potentially narrowing the gap between Samsung’s flagship phone lines.

Leaker Lanzuk on Korean blog site Naver claims 100% reliability on internal carrier data that the Fold 8 Ultra will be taking key camera capabilities from the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung has historically kept its best imaging features exclusive to the Galaxy S series, but that may be changing.

As per the blog, users could expect massively improved overall resolution and better low-light performance, bringing true flagship nightography to the folding display.

The software is also getting a big boost. You’ll reportedly find professional-grade video LUT support for on-the-fly cinematic color grading, as well as native front and rear dual recording capabilities. It does seem like those optical upgrades are confined to the Ultra variant though, so the standard Fold 8 is likely to stick with a more modest camera setup.

While none of these upgrades have been confirmed by the company, they do indicate that Samsung is looking to make the Fold 8 Ultra more than just a productivity phone with a big screen. The Galaxy S Ultra line has always had better camera tools and putting them on a foldable would fix one of the biggest compromises of the Fold series.

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