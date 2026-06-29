Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name pops up attached to upcoming accessories

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR The Wireless Power Consortium has listed cases for Samsung’s upcoming foldables.

The new cases point to the wider model being called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the narrower one will be branded as the Z Fold 8 Ultra, as we’ve expected.

Samsung’s new foldables should be revealed on July 22.

Leaks to date have indicated that Samsung’s upcoming foldable lineup is going to switch up the usual Z Fold branding. From what we can tell, there’ll be two Galaxy Z Fold 8 models: a standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 that comes in a new, wider form factor, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which will have proportions that match the Z Fold 7. That’s all slightly confusing, but some new info about accessories seems to confirm it.

9to5Google spotted listings for a handful of new cases from the brand Yuchuan on the Wireless Power Consortium’s database of certified products. Sure enough, the wider of the two cases is listed as compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the WPC’s listing says the narrower one is for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

We wouldn’t quite call this official confirmation of Samsung’s rumored updated naming conventions — that’ll come from Samsung itself — but it’s certainly the most official source we’ve seen. The WPC says all these Yuchuan cases were certified last week, on June 25.

Both Z Fold 8 cases and a Galaxy Z Flip 8 case from the same brand all feature magnetic rings for Qi2 charging. The Fold models are listed as having a 20-watt charging ceiling, while the Flip 8 is listed at 15 watts. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 top out at 15 watts when charging wirelessly, so 20 watts in the Fold 8 models would represent an upgrade.

We’re expecting Samsung will officially reveal its newest folding phones at an event in London on July 22.

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