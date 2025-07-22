The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a photo editing feature other Galaxy phones won't get

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 8 software on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 brings enhancements to the camera and photo editor to better utilize the large display.

The camera’s Capture View mode has been redesigned and now includes an always-on menu to quickly favorite, share, or delete recent shots.

A new “Side-by-Side Editing” mode for Generative Edit lets you compare the original and AI-edited images.

Samsung’s recently unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the first devices launching with the company’s new One UI 8 software. While One UI 8 introduces many new features for all Galaxy phones, the Z Fold lineup gets some unique enhancements to take advantage of its larger display, including improvements to Capture View and a new side-by-side comparison mode for Generative Edit.

A better Capture View Capture View is a camera mode that Samsung debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, allowing you to capture and review photos simultaneously. When enabled, the camera viewfinder appears on the right, while a carousel of up to five of your most recent photos is on the left. Since its debut, Capture View hasn’t changed much, but Samsung has now tweaked the UI and added a new favorites shortcut.

Previously, the most recent photo was placed near the top of the screen. Now, it’s displayed in the center to make it easier to see. While other photos are still accessible by swiping up or down, they are no longer on the same layer; the focused image is enlarged and sits above the other images in the carousel.

The other significant change is the always-available menu. This menu now appears below each photo, offering buttons to quickly favorite, share, or delete it. Previously, this menu only appeared when you tapped on a photo, and it used to only contain the share and delete buttons.

In a forum post spotted by Reddit user FragmentedChicken, Samsung says these improvements to Capture View aren’t exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. They’ll also be supported on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, 5, and 6, presumably once they receive the One UI 8 update.

Side-by-side Generative Edits Generative Edit is a photo editing feature that uses AI to move, resize, or remove objects. Samsung originally debuted it on the Galaxy S24 last year, but it has received some notable improvements with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. According to Samsung, under-the-hood algorithmic changes make the feature work better, while the new “Suggest Erases” capability provides proactive edit suggestions. These general improvements will come to other Samsung phones with the One UI 8 release, but another new feature, Side-by-Side Editing, is exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

Side-by-Side Editing allows you to see the original and edited image side-by-side. You can even zoom in on an area in the original image to see how the same area looks on the edited one, or vice versa. To access this feature, simply use Generative Edit while on the inner screen and then tap the “Show original” button in the bottom-right corner.

This is a handy feature that makes it much easier to see if the AI edit did a good job. Generative Edit is already considered one of the best features of Galaxy AI, and seeing its output side-by-side with the original really hammers home how good the feature is.

