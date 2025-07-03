Samsung's official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases leak, and there's a carbon fiber surprise

TL;DR A new leak has revealed all the official cases Samsung could offer for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The lineup includes a clear case, a clear grip case, a clear magnet case, a silicone case, and a new carbon fiber case.

Unlike Samsung’s official Fold 6 cases, all Fold 7 cases may only offer back panel protection.

Leaks about Samsung’s upcoming foldables are surfacing more frequently as we draw closer to the next Galaxy Unpacked event. In just the last few hours, we’ve seen live images of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, along with renders showcasing the Flip 7 and Fold 7 in third-party clear cases. Now, we have an early look at Samsung’s official cases for the flagship foldable.

Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobiel has unearthed official renders of the cases Samsung will offer for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. These include a clear case, a clear grip case, a clear magnet case, a silicone case, and a carbon fiber case. As you’d expect, the clear case is rather minimal and consists of a single piece to protect the Fold 7’s back panel. It features a raised lip around the camera module and cutouts for the volume rocker and power button. This case will reportedly retail for €49 (~$57).

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also get a clear grip case, which could retail for €53 (~$62). However, the renders suggest that this case will also offer protection for the back panel only, making it a clear downgrade compared to the clear grip case for the Fold 6, which included an additional bumper for the front half.

The clear magnet case for the Fold 7 is nearly identical to the basic clear case, with the key difference being a ring of magnets that will make the device compatible with Qi2 chargers and accessories. Therefore, it will be slightly more expensive and could retail for €57 (~$67).

Samsung also appears to have updated the design of the silicone case this year, with the renders suggesting it may no longer include a front piece or built-in grip. It will still feature a kickstand and come in black, blue, gray, and light green to match the Fold 7’s colorways. Due to the omissions, the silicone case may be cheaper than last year and cost around €69 (~$81).

Lastly, the Fold 7 could get a new carbon fiber case dubbed Carbon Shield. Like the other cases, it’ll only offer protection for the back panel and feature a diagonal carbon fiber weave, a raised lip around the camera module, and cutouts for the buttons. The Carbon Shield case could be Samsung’s most premium offering and retail for €89 (~$104).

What do you think of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 case selection? Which one would you get? Let us know in the comments.

