Early look at EU energy labels suggest no IP rating upgrade for Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7

TL;DR Leaked EU energy labels have revealed key specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE.

The labels highlight each device’s IP rating, battery capacity, and battery endurance.

The devices’ repairability and free-fall reliability ratings are also included.

Samsung is having a tough time keeping a lid on its upcoming foldables. In just the past few days, a flood of leaks has revealed key details about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE, from their design to their specifications. Now, a fresh report has revealed additional information about the devices’ IP rating, battery endurance, and other notable features.

In the EU, manufacturers are required to provide an easy-to-read energy label for their products to help buyers choose more energy-efficient devices. For smartphones, this energy label includes supplementary details such as battery capacity, battery endurance, and IP rating, along with repairability and drop resistance scores. Tipster Mystery Lupin recently uncovered the energy label for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and now the folks at YTECHB have dug up similar labels for the Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Galaxy Z Flip 7

According to the energy labels, all three devices will have an IP48 dust and water resistance rating, suggesting no improvement over last year’s models. This is a bummer, especially since a rival model already offers an IP59 rating. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 7 could feature a rated battery capacity of 4,272mAh, with the battery expected to retain 80% charge for up to 2,000 charge cycles.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Galaxy Z Flip 7 Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may feature a battery with a rated capacity of 4,174mAh and offer the same battery endurance as the high-end foldable. As indicated in previous leaks, the entry-level Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could pack a smaller battery with a rated capacity of 3,887mAh, which may retain 80% of its charge for up to 1,700 cycles.

The energy label awards all three devices with an A rating for repeated free-fall reliability, but only a C for repairability. As revealing as these energy labels may be, it’s best to take the details with a grain of salt. With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event right around the corner, we won’t have to wait long for official confirmation.

