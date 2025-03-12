Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera leak claims it may close the gap with the S25 Ultra

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly upgrade the main camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to 200MP.

The leak claims the under-display camera in the folding screen has improved as well.

It appears the rest of the cameras will remain the same as before.

Samsung appears to be ready to give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 some big improvements. Earlier leaks suggested that the foldable will be thinner than before and feature a bigger inner screen. A new leak now claims the device will also sport a better main camera and under-display camera.

According to GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the first Z Fold outside South Korea to contain a 200MP shooter. This report falls in line with an earlier leak that also alleged the handset would include such an upgrade. For comparison, the current model uses a 50MP lens for the main camera.

In addition to the main camera, it looks like we can also expect an upgrade for the camera found under the foldable screen. The outlet doesn’t provide any specifics about this camera, but claims the sensor has been improved.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cameras in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly remain unchanged. As a refresher, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and 10MP front camera.

There’s no official launch day yet, but today’s leak claims that Samsung’s book-style foldable will be released in July. It’s also said that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will launch alongside Samsung’s other foldable — the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like