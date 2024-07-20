The cheapest countries to buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The most advanced foldable phone Samsung has ever made is also the most expensive. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is undoubtedly a stunning piece of hardware, but those looking to pre-order it in America are looking at a retail price of $1,899 for the base model, plus a sales tax of maybe $200 more. What if we told you that you could buy it abroad for a lower price and avoid the tax? It’s possible, so we looked into the cheapest place in the world to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Not everyone is aware of this tourist perk of avoiding sales tax abroad, but it’s worth knowing. In many cases, only the residents of a country pay this extra charge, with visitors either able to avoid it or claim it back at the airport before they leave. Not only might you find the latest foldable phone cheaper on your travels, but you might be able to save even more with this tip.

Anyway, let’s get into the numbers.

QUICK ANSWER The cheapest place in the world to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Malaysia, where the phone is available for the equivalent of $1,564. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What are the cheapest countries to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6?

Why is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cheaper in some countries than in others?

What are the cheapest countries to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6? The table below shows the US dollar price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in 38 countries, arranged in order of cheapest to most expensive. The retail price of the base model was taken from each nation’s official Samsung online store, with the local price converted into USD at today’s exchange rate.

Almost all of the amounts shown in the table are the maximum that a foreigner in that country will pay. Some of those prices will include the country’s sales tax, which you may then be able to claim back when you leave and effectively get the phone cheaper. We’ve added a 10% sales tax to the US figure for the purpose of the comparison so Americans know how much they’d be paying in total at home and abroad.

Rank Country Price in USD Rank Country Price in USD Rank 1

Country Malaysia

Price in USD $1,564

Rank 20

Country France

Price in USD $2,179

Rank 2

Country Japan

Price in USD $1,587

Rank 21

Country Belgium

Price in USD $2,179

Rank 3

Country South Korea

Price in USD $1,609

Rank 22

Country Netherlands

Price in USD $2,179

Rank 4

Country Philippines

Price in USD $1,817

Rank 23

Country Spain

Price in USD $2,189

Rank 5

Country Australia

Price in USD $1,843

Rank 24

Country Poland

Price in USD $2,209

Rank 6

Country Hong Kong

Price in USD $1,843

Rank 25

Country Brazil

Price in USD $2,224

Rank 7

Country New Zealand

Price in USD $1,844

Rank 26

Country Ireland

Price in USD $2,244

Rank 8

Country Canada

Price in USD $1,871

Rank 27

Country Portugal

Price in USD $2,256

Rank 9

Country Singapore

Price in USD $1,896

Rank 28

Country Italy

Price in USD $2,288

Rank 10

Country China

Price in USD $1,928

Rank 29

Country Finland

Price in USD $2,288

Rank 11

Country Saudi Arabia

Price in USD $1,946

Rank 30

Country Denmark

Price in USD $2,293

Rank 12

Country UAE

Price in USD $1,960

Rank 31

Country Norway

Price in USD $2,310

Rank 13

Country India

Price in USD $1,972

Rank 32

Country Hungary

Price in USD $2,314

Rank 14

Country Costa Rica

Price in USD $2,047

Rank 33

Country United Kingdom

Price in USD $2,329

Rank 15

Country Switzerland

Price in USD $2,061

Rank 34

Country South Africa

Price in USD $2,353

Rank 16

Country United States (inc. tax)

Price in USD $2,090

Rank 35

Country Sweden

Price in USD $2,356

Rank 17

Country Czech Republic

Price in USD $2,113

Rank 36

Country Ecuador

Price in USD $2,499

Rank 18

Country Germany

Price in USD $2,179

Rank 37

Country Mexico

Price in USD $2,558

Rank 19

Country Austria

Price in USD $2,179

Rank 38

Country Turkey

Price in USD $2,721



The results of our investigation show that Malaysia is the cheapest place in the world to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The 7,299 Malaysian ringgit you’d fork out for the base model of the phone is the equivalent of around $1,564. When US sales tax is taken into account, that’s over $500 less than you’d be paying at home.

Japan isn’t far behind in second place, where the phone will cost you around $1,587. Samsung’s home country of South Korea is third on the list at the equivalent of $1,609. No other country has the device available for under $1,800.

As with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Turkey tops the list of most expensive places to buy the Z Fold 6 at over $2,700. Buyers from Mexico and Ecuador also pay around $2,500 in US dollar terms. There may be particular reasons for outliers like this, which we’ll explore further below.

Our data suggests that US consumers are neither getting a particularly good or bad deal, with America falling around the midpoint of the table. The sales-tax-adjusted US price tag is somewhere between the more affordable Southeast Asian countries on one end of the scale and the pricier European nations on the other.

Will I be able to find a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6? You’ll see launch offers and early deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it’s very unlikely that you’ll see straight discounts on the unlocked base model right now. The phone isn’t even available to buy yet, so dropping the price wouldn’t make much sense for Samsung until they see how well it sells.

It’s possible that an authorized retailer of the phone could decide to sell it at a lower price — perhaps to be a loss leader and sell other products. Any such deal should be a red flag in your mind, though. In most cases, it’s much more likely that you’re being misled, either by a stolen or replica model or a reconditioned device.

It’s obviously a different story when it comes to carrier offers. The big providers may advertise the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as much cheaper or even free, but any such deals will involve trading in your old device, committing to a long service plan, or a combination of the two.

Should I buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 from another country? We’re not going to advise you whether or not you should make a big tech purchase, but you should consider all angles before you do. If you happen to be on your way to Malaysia for work or pleasure anyway, the chance to save $500 on the top-tier foldable is certainly very tempting. But you might hit hurdles you weren’t anticipating, such as an unfamiliar software configuration or a country-specific warranty.

You’re almost certainly not going to feel the benefit of any price disparity if you travel with the sole intention of getting a lower price on the Glaazy Z Fold 6. The airfare alone to get to one of the cheaper countries will immediately offset any savings and then some.

Just because you won’t get a straight cash discount on the base model at home doesn’t mean there aren’t good ways to save. Samsung will offer you a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model of the device when you pre-order, as well as some solid trade-in incentives. Amazon matches the free upgrade and also throws in a $300 gift card for free. If you plan on picking up anything else from Amazon in the medium term, that perk is as good as a $300 discount on the Z Fold 6.

Why is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cheaper in some countries than in others?

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

Business 101 tells you that, before setting a retail price, you work out all of the costs of selling the product first. The costs to Samsung of selling the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in each country are different due to factors like import tariffs, shipping costs, labor, and many more. It stands to reason that Samsung would choose a retail price that reflects those costs, which may be part of the explanation for such a high retail price in places like Mexico, where taxes on importing electronics are high.

Once a product has been costed up, the manufacturer will not just add a profit percentage on top to work out a retail price. Samsung will have whole teams of economists working on much more complex models that consider the average disposable income in each region, the demand for the phone, and other such metrics. This is one of the most profitable electronics companies in the world for a reason.

The other thing is that we’re converting all prices to USD for this exercise, which means the list will change regularly as global exchange rates fluctuate. For example, if the dollar starts weakening against other currencies, the US will climb the table as the phone will appear more expensive in other countries in USD terms. The table probably looked quite different months ago when these retail prices were decided, and it will look different again six months from now. We’ll periodically update this post for that reason.

