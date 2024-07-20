Search results for

The cheapest countries to buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Which country is selling the flagship foldable for $500 less than the United States?
Published on4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 14
Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The most advanced foldable phone Samsung has ever made is also the most expensive. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is undoubtedly a stunning piece of hardware, but those looking to pre-order it in America are looking at a retail price of $1,899 for the base model, plus a sales tax of maybe $200 more. What if we told you that you could buy it abroad for a lower price and avoid the tax? It’s possible, so we looked into the cheapest place in the world to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Not everyone is aware of this tourist perk of avoiding sales tax abroad, but it’s worth knowing. In many cases, only the residents of a country pay this extra charge, with visitors either able to avoid it or claim it back at the airport before they leave. Not only might you find the latest foldable phone cheaper on your travels, but you might be able to save even more with this tip.

Anyway, let’s get into the numbers.

QUICK ANSWER

The cheapest place in the world to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Malaysia, where the phone is available for the equivalent of $1,564.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

What are the cheapest countries to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6?

The table below shows the US dollar price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in 38 countries, arranged in order of cheapest to most expensive. The retail price of the base model was taken from each nation’s official Samsung online store, with the local price converted into USD at today’s exchange rate.

Almost all of the amounts shown in the table are the maximum that a foreigner in that country will pay. Some of those prices will include the country’s sales tax, which you may then be able to claim back when you leave and effectively get the phone cheaper. We’ve added a 10% sales tax to the US figure for the purpose of the comparison so Americans know how much they’d be paying in total at home and abroad.

RankCountryPrice in USDRankCountryPrice in USD
Rank
1
Country
Malaysia
Price in USD
$1,564
Rank
20
Country
France
Price in USD
$2,179
Rank
2
Country
Japan
Price in USD
$1,587
Rank
21
Country
Belgium
Price in USD
$2,179
Rank
3
Country
South Korea
Price in USD
$1,609
Rank
22
Country
Netherlands
Price in USD
$2,179
Rank
4
Country
Philippines
Price in USD
$1,817
Rank
23
Country
Spain
Price in USD
$2,189
Rank
5
Country
Australia
Price in USD
$1,843
Rank
24
Country
Poland
Price in USD
$2,209
Rank
6
Country
Hong Kong
Price in USD
$1,843
Rank
25
Country
Brazil
Price in USD
$2,224
Rank
7
Country
New Zealand
Price in USD
$1,844
Rank
26
Country
Ireland
Price in USD
$2,244
Rank
8
Country
Canada
Price in USD
$1,871
Rank
27
Country
Portugal
Price in USD
$2,256
Rank
9
Country
Singapore
Price in USD
$1,896
Rank
28
Country
Italy
Price in USD
$2,288
Rank
10
Country
China
Price in USD
$1,928
Rank
29
Country
Finland
Price in USD
$2,288
Rank
11
Country
Saudi Arabia
Price in USD
$1,946
Rank
30
Country
Denmark
Price in USD
$2,293
Rank
12
Country
UAE
Price in USD
$1,960
Rank
31
Country
Norway
Price in USD
$2,310
Rank
13
Country
India
Price in USD
$1,972
Rank
32
Country
Hungary
Price in USD
$2,314
Rank
14
Country
Costa Rica
Price in USD
$2,047
Rank
33
Country
United Kingdom
Price in USD
$2,329
Rank
15
Country
Switzerland
Price in USD
$2,061
Rank
34
Country
South Africa
Price in USD
$2,353
Rank
16
Country
United States (inc. tax)
Price in USD
$2,090
Rank
35
Country
Sweden
Price in USD
$2,356
Rank
17
Country
Czech Republic
Price in USD
$2,113
Rank
36
Country
Ecuador
Price in USD
$2,499
Rank
18
Country
Germany
Price in USD
$2,179
Rank
37
Country
Mexico
Price in USD
$2,558
Rank
19
Country
Austria
Price in USD
$2,179
Rank
38
Country
Turkey
Price in USD
$2,721

The results of our investigation show that Malaysia is the cheapest place in the world to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The 7,299 Malaysian ringgit you’d fork out for the base model of the phone is the equivalent of around $1,564. When US sales tax is taken into account, that’s over $500 less than you’d be paying at home.

Japan isn’t far behind in second place, where the phone will cost you around $1,587. Samsung’s home country of South Korea is third on the list at the equivalent of $1,609. No other country has the device available for under $1,800.

As with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Turkey tops the list of most expensive places to buy the Z Fold 6 at over $2,700. Buyers from Mexico and Ecuador also pay around $2,500 in US dollar terms. There may be particular reasons for outliers like this, which we’ll explore further below.

Our data suggests that US consumers are neither getting a particularly good or bad deal, with America falling around the midpoint of the table. The sales-tax-adjusted US price tag is somewhere between the more affordable Southeast Asian countries on one end of the scale and the pricier European nations on the other.

Will I be able to find a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6?

You’ll see launch offers and early deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it’s very unlikely that you’ll see straight discounts on the unlocked base model right now. The phone isn’t even available to buy yet, so dropping the price wouldn’t make much sense for Samsung until they see how well it sells.

It’s possible that an authorized retailer of the phone could decide to sell it at a lower price — perhaps to be a loss leader and sell other products. Any such deal should be a red flag in your mind, though. In most cases, it’s much more likely that you’re being misled, either by a stolen or replica model or a reconditioned device.

It’s obviously a different story when it comes to carrier offers. The big providers may advertise the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as much cheaper or even free, but any such deals will involve trading in your old device, committing to a long service plan, or a combination of the two.

Should I buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 from another country?

We’re not going to advise you whether or not you should make a big tech purchase, but you should consider all angles before you do. If you happen to be on your way to Malaysia for work or pleasure anyway, the chance to save $500 on the top-tier foldable is certainly very tempting. But you might hit hurdles you weren’t anticipating, such as an unfamiliar software configuration or a country-specific warranty.

You’re almost certainly not going to feel the benefit of any price disparity if you travel with the sole intention of getting a lower price on the Glaazy Z Fold 6. The airfare alone to get to one of the cheaper countries will immediately offset any savings and then some.

Just because you won’t get a straight cash discount on the base model at home doesn’t mean there aren’t good ways to save. Samsung will offer you a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model of the device when you pre-order, as well as some solid trade-in incentives. Amazon matches the free upgrade and also throws in a $300 gift card for free. If you plan on picking up anything else from Amazon in the medium term, that perk is as good as a $300 discount on the Z Fold 6.

Why is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cheaper in some countries than in others?

samsung galaxy z fold 6 hands on open v
Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

Business 101 tells you that, before setting a retail price, you work out all of the costs of selling the product first. The costs to Samsung of selling the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in each country are different due to factors like import tariffs, shipping costs, labor, and many more. It stands to reason that Samsung would choose a retail price that reflects those costs, which may be part of the explanation for such a high retail price in places like Mexico, where taxes on importing electronics are high.

Once a product has been costed up, the manufacturer will not just add a profit percentage on top to work out a retail price. Samsung will have whole teams of economists working on much more complex models that consider the average disposable income in each region, the demand for the phone, and other such metrics. This is one of the most profitable electronics companies in the world for a reason.

The other thing is that we’re converting all prices to USD for this exercise, which means the list will change regularly as global exchange rates fluctuate. For example, if the dollar starts weakening against other currencies, the US will climb the table as the phone will appear more expensive in other countries in USD terms. The table probably looked quite different months ago when these retail prices were decided, and it will look different again six months from now. We’ll periodically update this post for that reason.

