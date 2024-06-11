Latest Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 leak teases full list of colorways

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A full list of colorways has leaked for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Both models will feature device exclusive and online exclusive shades.

Highlights could include Pink for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Peach for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Earlier this month, an official looking render of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 broke cover, with both phones sporting powdery silver colorways. Now, a new leak from a reliable source has reiterated the colors Samsung’s next foldables might arrive in.

According to tipster Evan Blass, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will offer a bevy of device exclusive and online exclusive shades. Here’s a full breakdown:

Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumored colorways: Crafted Black (online exclusive)

Navy

Pink

Silver Shadow

White (online exclusive) Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumored colorways: Crafted Black (online exclusive)

Blue

Mint

Peach (online exclusive)

Silver Shadow

Yellow

White (online exclusive) As a comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was offered in Blue, Cream, Gray, Icy Blue (light blue), and Phantom Black. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 came in Blue, Cream, Graphite, Gray, Green, Lavender, Mint, and Yellow.

The latest tip corroborates previous leaks from display industry insider Ross Young. Importantly, it’s unclear how deep, bright, or muted some of these tones will be. Phone colors tend to be very different in the flesh than their names would suggest. Nevertheless, Samsung’s new shades could mate nicely with the rumored boxier design of both models. Per earlier leaks, both phones could boast sharper corners with more distinctive buttons and camera arrays.

We expect Samsung to announce its two new foldables and other products at its unconfirmed July 10 event in Paris.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments