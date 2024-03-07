Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 colors tipped: What's your favorite?

TL;DR Several colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have apparently leaked online.

The Z Flip 6 will apparently be available in Light Blue, Light Green, Silver, and Yellow.

The Z Fold 6 is said to be available in Dark Blue, Light Pink, and Silver.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in Q3 2024, and the leaks are slowly starting to come in. We’ve already seen apparent Z Fold 6 renders, and a source has now dished out Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 colors.

Display analyst Ross Young posted colors for the two upcoming foldable phones on X. Young claimed that the Z Flip 6 will be available in Light Blue, Light Green, Silver, and Yellow. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 6 is said to be available in Dark Blue, Light Pink, and Silver.

We’re guessing these aren’t the only colors to expect. By comparison, the Z Flip 5 was available in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Lavender. But there were also several colors exclusive to Samsung.com, namely Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was available in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black, along with Blue and Gray via Samsung.com.

Either way, I’m a sucker for unabashedly vibrant colors, so I hope the company offers some bright hues.

The new foldables are tipped to launch in July, and they might be joined by the Galaxy Ring. So it looks like we might have a full portfolio of devices at Samsung’s second Unpacked event for the year.

