Galaxy Z Fold 6 users are finally getting a feature that debuted on the original Pixel Fold

TL;DR Samsung recently released the first One UI 7 beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The update brings a transient taskbar to the flagship foldable that automatically disappears in apps while using gesture navigations.

Google introduced the transient taskbar with Android 13 QPR2 and debuted it on the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Samsung just rolled out the first One UI 7 beta build for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, bringing a ton of new features to the flagship foldable. Although most of the changes are the same as those we’ve seen on the Galaxy S25 series, it appears Samsung has packed a few extras in the latest release.

In addition to a new toggle that lets you bring back the media player to the notification shade, the One UI 7 beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has introduced a feature that Google first rolled out with Android 13 QPR2. As spotted by Jeff Springer on X, Samsung has finally implemented Android’s transient taskbar in the beta release.

For the unaware, Android’s transient taskbar for large-screen devices automatically disappears within apps if you use gesture-based navigation. You can access it by swiping up on the navigation bar. While Google debuted it with the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, Samsung had not implemented it in One UI.

In previous releases, One UI offered a persistent taskbar on large-screen devices, which took up a lot of screen real estate. That’s changing with the One UI 7 update, at least on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung has yet to release One UI 7 beta builds for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, so we are unsure if the new taskbar will be available on the company’s tablets. We won’t have to wait too long for confirmation, though, as Samsung plans to open the One UI 7 beta program for its flagship tablets later this month.

