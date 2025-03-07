Samsung has fixed one of One UI 7's most annoying quirks

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung moved the media player from the notifications shade to the quick settings panel in One UI 7.

Following criticism from users, the company has added an option to add media controls to the notification shade in the latest beta update.

This new setting does not remove the media player from the quick settings dropdown.

Samsung’s One UI 7 update brings a host of useful new features, but one particular change has garnered a split response from users. Thankfully, the company appears to be taking user feedback seriously and has introduced a much-needed improvement in the latest beta release.

With One UI 7, Samsung copied Apple’s homework and split its notification shade from the quick settings dropdown. As part of this move, the company also moved media controls from the notification shade and gave them a permanent place in the new quick settings menu. Users who did not revert to the old, unified design raised concerns about this decision, and Samsung seems to be paying attention.

As per recent reports on X, the company has moved the media player back to the notifications shade in the One UI 7 beta update for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, you’ll have to turn it on in the Now bar settings.

Once enabled, the Media player appears as a Live notification in the notifications shade, but this setting doesn’t remove the permanent media player from the quick settings menu. While not ideal, this solution is better than having no media controls in the notification shade. Samsung could make further changes and remove the duplicate media player from the quick settings dropdown when this Live notification toggle is enabled, but we’ll have to wait until the next One UI 7 beta to know for sure.

