Samsung may have knocked it out of the park with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE's crease

TL;DR Samsung has managed to further reduce the fold crease in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE.

The crease seems to be even less noticeable than the one on the OpenPlus Open.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition (SE), also known as the Samsung W25 in China, is starting to find its way into peoples’ hands. Aside from its thinner frame, there’s another aspect that people seem to be raving about — the crease.

Back in the middle of October, leaker Ice Universe teased that Samsung did a “good job with crease control” on the SE and that it was “better than ever.” This suggested that Samsung found a way to minimize the crease even more than it did for the standard Fold 6.

A newly shared video posted by the leaker shows just how much better the crease really is. In the video, the crease is barely visible when the screen is turned on. You really have to angle it just right to notice anything.

The crease is a little more perceptible when the screen is turned off. However, compared to its competitors, what we see is pretty impressive. In another video, Ice Universe shows the device next to the OnePlus Open. The grooves on the OnePlus Open appear to be much more apparent than the one you see with the SE.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE recently launched in Korea and China. Unfortunately, it seems Samsung has no plans will bring the SE outside of these countries. But, hopefully, the company will used the SE as inspiration for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year.

