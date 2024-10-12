Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may have a less noticeable crease than the Fold 6

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A new rumor suggests that Samsung has found a way to further minimize the display crease on its foldables.

The rumor claims that the crease control is “better than ever” on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Although Samsung already launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the company is expected to release one more foldable before the end of the year — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. There have been quite a few leaks about the device since we first learned of its existence, but new information is still coming forward. A new leak has now set expectations for the handset’s display crease.

With each iteration, Samsung has found ways to further minimize the ever-present crease on the displays of its foldables. This time, however, it may not take a full generation to see an improvement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 special edition

This time, they have done a good job in crease control, better than ever. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 12, 2024

Today, well-known tipster Ice Universe shared some details about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition’s display. According to the leaker, the firm has done a solid job with crease control on the Special Edition, claiming that it’s “better than ever.” This would suggest that the crease is even less noticeable than it is on the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Earlier leaks have said that this Special Edition will have a wider cover display than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, as well as S Pen support, a thinner body, a 200MP main camera, and more. Add a less noticeable crease to the mix, it really sounds like the Special Edition is the version to have.

Unfortunately, the Special Edition is believed to only be coming to South Korea and China. Leaked promotional material suggests that pre-orders could start later this month.

