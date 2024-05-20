Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumor claims display crease is reduced, but not eliminated

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Yep, there's still a crease.

Foldable phones have greatly improved since they were first introduced to the market. However, the display crease still remains a problem that needs to be solved. Samsung hasn’t managed to eliminate the crease yet from its foldables, but a rumor claims it has been reduced on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently undergoing tests. The people who are testing the handset are allegedly saying that the display crease hasn’t been eliminated, but Samsung has found a way to reduce it compared to the previous model.

If this is true, it’s unknown how Samsung accomplished this feat, as the tipster didn’t say. Last year, the tech giant developed a new hinge for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 that helped reduce the crease on that model compared to its predecessor. Did Samsung revamp its hinge again to minimize the crease? We don’t know.

However, there was an earlier report that claimed Samsung could use thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG) for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, going from 30 microns to 50 microns. That extra thickness would apparently improve surface hardness and create a smaller display crease. There’s a possibility the Z Fold 6 could get the same treatment, thus resulting in a less noticeable crease. That report also mentioned that the Z Flip 7 is expected to sport a new hinge.

Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have to wait to get a definitive answer on this. It won’t be too much longer until Samsung is expected to announce this year’s foldables.

