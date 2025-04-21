Samsung may have delayed the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip FE

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A report claims the Galaxy Z Flip FE won’t launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7.

It’s said the affordable flip phone is expected to launch in Q4.

There’s no mention as to why the launch has been delayed.

Samsung’s foldable lineup is expected to get a little bigger this year. The company has previously teased that a triple-screen device is on the way, but it’s also working on a “Fan Edition” version of its flip-style phone. It was believed that this Galaxy Z Flip FE would debut with the launch of the Fold 7 and Flip 7, but that may not be the case.

According to a report from The Bell, Samsung plans to launch its Galaxy Z Flip FE and triple-screen foldable sometime in Q4 of 2025. Before this report, it was expected that the affordable flip-style phone would be unveiled with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 during Samsung’s summer Unpacked event. While no date has been given yet, it’s believed this Unpacked event will likely be scheduled in July, like last year.

The report does not mention why the launch has been delayed, but it does say that Samsung Display is starting production of panels for the Fold 7 and Flip 7 this month. It’s possible that Samsung is prioritizing the production of panels for these devices first, with the intention of shifting focus to the FE device later. Another possibility for the delay could be related to the processor.

An earlier report from The Bell suggested that the foldable could receive an Exynos 2500 chip, a SoC that Samsung has had some difficulty developing. However, through our own sleuthing, we found evidence to suggest that the company could opt for an Exynos 2400e chip, the same processor found in the Galaxy S24 FE. The report from The Bell mentioned that plans for what chip to use have not yet been finalized.

