Samsung could release a Galaxy Z Flip FE next year

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly launch a Galaxy Z Flip FE model in 2025.

This will likely be a cheaper Flip phone than the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

If confirmed, Samsung would be joining Motorola and Nubia in offering a cheaper Flip foldable.

Motorola and Nubia debuted mid-range Flip phones in the last 18 months, bringing foldable phones to a much lower price point. It now sounds like Samsung could finally offer a cheaper Flip phone too.

Korean blogger yeux1122 reports that Samsung will launch a Galaxy Z Flip FE model in 2025. The leaker wasn’t able to pin down a launch window but said a “simultaneous release” was likely. That presumably means a simultaneous release with the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

There’s no word on what a Galaxy Z Flip FE would look like, but we’re guessing this model would offer an older flagship processor (if not a mid-range SoC), 128GB of base storage instead of 256GB, less RAM, and a less impressive camera setup.

If that wasn’t enough, Samsung reportedly hinted at a cheaper foldable in its Q3 2024 earnings call (spotted via Jukanlosreve on X): We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users.

A cheaper foldable out of necessity? There’s a strong argument that Samsung needs to release a more affordable foldable phone sooner rather than later. This comes after reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 saw much lower pre-order figures than last year’s models. More recently, ZDNet Korea reported that Z6 sales forecasts have been revised from nine to 10 million units down to seven to eight million units. The outlet also noted at the time that Samsung was considering a “popular” version of its Flip phone.

There’s no word on pricing for this cheaper Z Flip model. However, the Motorola Razr 2024 launched at $699, so we wouldn’t be surprised if a future Z Flip FE model matches this price tag.

This isn’t the only leak from yeux1122. The Korean tipster also claimed that the recently leaked Galaxy S25 Slim could launch in April and suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be accompanied by an additional Fold model. But we haven’t seen any significant details about this device.

