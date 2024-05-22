Report reveals Samsung's chip choice for its next-gen foldables, and we're thrilled

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip exclusively in its upcoming foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6.

This contradicts earlier rumors that the Z Flip 6 might feature Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip in certain regions.

The Galaxy S24 series utilizes a dual-chip strategy with both Snapdragon and Exynos variants depending on the region.

Samsung is reportedly continuing its tradition of using a single chipset for its upcoming foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. The company often resorts to a dual-chip strategy for its flagship Galaxy S series, where it has typically used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors in North America and its own Exynos chips in other regions.

Previous rumors had hinted at the possibility of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 coming with the Exynos 2400 chipset in certain markets, similar to the strategy employed for the Galaxy S24 series. However, a report from The Elec suggests that both the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 will exclusively utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset globally.

The choice of chipset is significant due to the notable performance differences between Snapdragon and Exynos. The Exynos 2400, along with its predecessors, has faced criticism regarding thermal management, with users reporting heightened battery drain, especially when exposed to warmer environments. Further concerns have arisen over discrepancies in photo quality compared to Snapdragon-powered devices.

While the gap has narrowed in recent generations, these factors have collectively fueled a preference for Snapdragon among many consumers and tech enthusiasts. We already expected the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to feature Snapdragon’s latest chipset, but this report confirms that the Z Flip 6 will also stick to Snapdragon, which is excellent news.

Which is your favorite smartphone brand? 4327 votes Samsung 34 % Google 18 % OnePlus 10 % OPPO 2 % Nothing 3 % Apple 7 % Xiaomi 7 % ASUS 1 % HMD Global/Nokia 1 % vivo 1 % Realme 1 % Sony 2 % Honor 1 % Motorola 6 % Huawei 2 % Others 2 %

The report suggests that Samsung’s decision to stick with Snapdragon chipsets for its foldable devices is not due to any performance deficiencies but rather a strategic move. The publication’s sources have indicated that Samsung’s choice stems from a desire to strengthen its relationship with Qualcomm while also prioritizing cost-control measures.

The company seems to believe that expanding the processor options for foldable devices will only become a viable strategy once these devices achieve a sales volume comparable to that of the mainstream Galaxy S series.

Whatever the reason, I’m sure no one would really miss having an Exynos option on the Galaxy Z series. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are expected to be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is widely anticipated to take place on July 10 in Paris.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments