Newly leaked Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders detail a core design feature

TL;DR More images of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 have leaked.

The new shots appear to be marketing shots detailing the cover screen’s various use cases.

Samsung’s next product launch is fast approaching, and renders of its devices are being posted left and right ahead of it. A few days ago, we saw a massive dump of images prematurely published by a retailer. Today, new apparent marketing images of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 made their escape.

The images, stemming from tipster Evan Blass (via X), showcased the design we’re now familiar with, including the cover screen, twin cameras, and black border around the display. The shots also include suggestions on how one might use Flip 6’s display, from running apps and hosting widgets to displaying the time and using it as a selfie viewfinder. See the shots below.

The phone in question also wears the Blue colorway, but we’re also expecting Mint, Silver, and Yellow hues.

Beyond this latest leak, previous rumors have hinted at a more powerful handset with up to 12GB of RAM, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung’s rumored spring product dump is just around the corner, so expect the Galaxy Z Flip 6, its Galaxy Z Fold 6 sibling, and a host of wearables to debut as soon as next week.

