Galaxy Z Fold 5 spotted in the wild, folds almost completely flat

TL;DR Real-life photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have leaked online.

The leaked images show off the Fold 5’s nearly gapless design.

A leak suggests the Fold 5 does not meet IP58 dust resistance standard.

It’s expected that Samsung will debut the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this month during its Unpacked event. In the last few months, we’ve seen plenty of leaked renders, giving us an idea of what to expect. But a new leak may have given us our first real-life look at the upcoming handset.

As discovered by Android Police, @AhmedQwaider888 on Twitter — since deleted — shared some real-life photos of what appears to be the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The images appear to show off the top and bottom edges of the device in its blue colorway. There’s also an image that displays the back of the phone compared to the Fold 4.

As you can see in the photo, it looks as if the Fold 5 is able to fold almost completely flat, unlike its predecessor. This is now possible thanks to the new “waterdrop” hinge that allows the screen to recede slightly into the hinge. A prototype of this was actually shown off at CES earlier this year. It’s possible we’ll also see a less pronounced crease as a result of the new hinge.

In terms of appearance, it looks like the Fold 5 won’t be much different than the Fold 4. Based on the image, it seems the only change may be a repositioned LED flash. That flash is now located to the side of the camera bump rather than underneath.

Additionally, leaker Ice Universe chimed in to claim that the Fold 5 won’t have an IP58 rating. Previous leaks suggested that the Fold 5 would gain dust resistance, but now we’ll have to wait and see which claim is true.

