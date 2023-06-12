Samsung is working with Google to bring apps to Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display

Ice Universe

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly collaborating with Google to create optimized apps for the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover screen.

Some of those apps include Google Maps, Google Messages, and YouTube.

Most of Samsung’s own apps are said to be optimized as well.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will see a number of improvements from its predecessor. Arguably, the biggest change of all will be the size of the cover display. Along with that new and improved cover display, Samsung is believed to be working on apps that are optimized for the screen’s size. A new report claims that Samsung and Google are working together to get this done.

From previous leaks, it has been reported that the Flip 5’s cover screen will go up from 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches. As a result, the display will take up the majority of the top half of the device. The increased size lends to more potential functionality for the cover screen than ever before.

According to SamMobile, Samsung is collaborating with Google to deliver that functionality. The outlet claims that Google Maps, Google Messages, and YouTube will be among the apps optimized for this screen. So you’ll be able to text, get directions, and watch videos whether the Flip 5 is folded or unfolded.

In addition to Google’s apps, Samsung will also make its own apps compatible with the cover display. The publication says that most, if not all, of Samsung’s apps will be optimized for the external screen.

The more apps that can take advantage of this outer panel, the better. But the Galaxy Z Flip 5 still has its work cut out for it with the emergence of the Motorola Razr Plus, which can run almost any app on its cover display without optimization.

