Poll: Are you more excited for the Z Flip 5 or Razr 40 Ultra?

Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Flip series has been the most popular clamshell foldable phone for several years now, even though Motorola technically beat the Korean brand to the punch with its Razr line.

Nevertheless, we’re expecting both brands to offer new clamshell foldables in the global market in 2023. Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year, while the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra recently leaked.

So with all that in mind, we want to know which foldable phone you’re more excited to see. Are you eagerly awaiting the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or does the Razr 40 Ultra float your boat? Let us know via the poll below.

Are you more excited for the Z Flip 5 or Razr 40 Ultra? 160 votes Z Flip 5! 59 % Razr 40 Ultra! 41 %

We can see why you’d care more about the Z Flip 5, as Samsung’s Flip series brings great build quality, a lengthy commitment to software updates, and some nifty software features. The Z Flip 5 is also said to pack a much larger cover display than before, addressing a major complaint with the series.

Then again, the upcoming Razr looks like a good device too. Leaks point to a huge cover screen, a potential 144Hz folding display, and a Samsung-like Flex Mode. There’s no word on pricing, though.

Comments