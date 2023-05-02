Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leak spills all the details you wanted to know

Evan Blass

Motorola has had quite a busy year so far. It just launched the Moto G 5G, Moto G Stylus, and the Moto Edge Plus. There’s also the leaks surrounding its upcoming foldables — the Razr 40 series. The latest leak involves the high-end Razr 40 Ultra and its specs.

The folks over at XDA Developers have uncovered new information regarding the flagship Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. According to the outlet, the phone is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. That chip may be joined by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It appears that the main display could be an AMOLED screen with HDR. That display is said to have a resolution of 2640 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, prior leaks have suggested the refresh rate could be up to 144Hz. The cover screen, on the other hand, is believed to have a resolution of 1056 x 1066.

This cover display may be more than just a pretty screen to see the time or look at notifications. Reportedly, the phone can launch apps on its cover display, but this feature won’t be available for all apps by default. Some apps may not be optimized for the screen’s size, but it seems you’ll have the option to force them to run. This is made evident by a warning the outlet discovered: This lets you open any app on the external display, even those that aren’t designed for the screen size. Apps that aren’t designed for the external display may be difficult to use and not function as expected. The Razr 40 Ultra may also take a cue from the Galaxy Z Flip. Allegedly, the phone knows when it’s half open and will bring up features similar to Samsung’s flex mode.

Moving on to the cameras, the foldable will have two outer cameras and a selfie camera. The main sensor is believed to be a 12MP Sony IMX563, while the secondary sensor is a wide-angle 13MP SK Hynix Hi1336. The selfie camera may offer a 32MP OmniVision OV32B40.

A few other important details include NFC support, a fingerprint sensor, and a variant model. This variant model is said to have dual-SIM, eSIM, and maybe ultra-wideband support. Finally, the phone could be available in “Barberry,” “Black,” and “Blue.” Barberry is reportedly a maroon color, likely similar to the Viva Magenta colorway Motorola has used previously.

Based on earlier leaks, we can expect the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the base Razr 40 to sell in the US. Leaks have suggested that Motorola could be planning on a June 1 launch.

