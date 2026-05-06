Galaxy XR users with memory leak problems need to download this update ASAP

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Google recently acknowledged a critical memory leak affecting Galaxy XR headsets.

The company has now rolled out a patch (version I610UEU2AZD8) that promises to fix the issue.

To download and install the patch, you’ll need to go to Settings > Software Update.

Things have not been going smoothly over on Android XR lately. Since an April update, the Galaxy XR — which runs on Google’s XR platform — has been experiencing a critical memory leak. However, the situation is now taking a turn for the better as a fix is rolling out.

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As a quick recap, after the rollout of a patch in April, Galaxy XR users identified a severe memory leak affecting their units. Users reported that the headset’s memory usage would steadily increase over a 20- to 30-minute period until it reached a breaking point. Once total capacity was exceeded, the hardware became almost impossible to use, with frame rates “dive bombing.” At the height of the complaints, Google acknowledged the issue and made finding a fix an “absolute top priority.”

At the time, Google did not provide a timeline for when a fix would roll out. However, it looks like the team acted as quickly as it could, as a patch is now rolling out. Grace from Google’s community team has announced via Reddit that version I610UEU2AZD8 is now available.

While no changelog was shared, the post says that this patch introduces “a series of system stability and performance optimizations based on the feedback we received regarding the latest software update.” Grace from Google recommends going to Settings > Software Update to download and install the update.

Based on comments to the announcement, it appears the update has indeed fixed the issue for some. One user mentions that the tracking hitches have been resolved; however, there may be a new issue within the Virtual Desktop. Specifically, moving the cursor on/off one of the virtual displays causes “corrupted/garbled frames.”

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