The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could get a cheaper sibling

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly working on two versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The second option is said to be a model that supports only Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections.

The original Galaxy Watch Ultra didn’t have a Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-only variant.

Samsung has a Galaxy Unpacked event on the way, where it should unveil this year’s additions to the Flip and Fold lines. Along with the new foldables, the showcase will likely also include the debut of the company’s latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. A leak suggests that when the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 launches, we could get two variants.

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According to GalaxyClub, Samsung could be looking to keep costs down by creating a second version of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. This second version would be a Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-only model. Meaning, you’ll be able to pick between a more expensive 4G model or this cheaper Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model. The original Galaxy Watch Ultra is only available with 4G connectivity.

The outlet specifies that this Bluetooth and Wi-Fi variant is being prepared for the European market. It did not clarify if this variant would also be available in the US.

Although those of us in the US could miss out on this Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model, we may get a different model instead. Last month, a firmware build for a device with the model number SM-L715F was found on Samsung’s servers. It’s suggested that this device could be a 5G variant of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. It’s also believed that the 5G version would only be sold in the US and South Korea.

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