Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leak suggests plans for a pair of models

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A firmware build for a device with the model number SM-L715F was spotted on Samsung’s servers.

The model number is believed to belong to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The “5” in the model number suggests this may be a 4G/LTE variant.

Unlike last year’s refresh, it’s expected that Samsung will launch a sequel to the Galaxy Watch Ultra this year. Not too long ago, a device believed to be the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 showed up in the IMEI database with the model number SM-L716. Another Ultra 2 leak has now surfaced, and it hints at an unexpected move by Samsung.

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Spotted by the folks over at GalaxyClub, a firmware build for a device with the model number SM-L715F was found on Samsung’s servers. Considering the similarity between this model number and the model number believed to belong to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, it’s likely this model number is attached to a variant of the Ultra 2.

Samsung tends to use the number “6” in its numbering scheme to represent 5G models. Meanwhile, the number “5” is used to denote 4G/LTE connectivity, and “0” usually indicates Wi-Fi only. Taking this into account, the newly discovered model number hints at a 4G/LTE version of Samsung’s next flagship smartwatch.

It’s possible that Samsung is planning to launch two versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, with the 5G model only available in certain regions. If this is the case, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 5G model sold in South Korea and the US, while the 4G model is sold everywhere else.

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