Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7, and Buds 3 leak in high-quality official renders

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR High-quality renders of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3 have been leaked online.

The renders give us our best look at the Watch Ultra and Buds 3, which have noticeable Apple-like design elements.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, where these devices will be officially unveiled, is set for July 10.

Samsung is gearing up for an exciting Galaxy Unpacked launch event on July 10, and it’s shaping up to be a tech lover’s dream. The event is expected to mark the debut of the Galaxy Ring, Samsung’s first foray into smart rings. Additionally, the company is set to unveil a completely new smartwatch category with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Finally, the Galaxy Buds 3 series is expected to make its debut, offering a completely redesigned look.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass aka evleaks dropped some high-quality official renders of the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3. The Galaxy Watch 7 looks almost identical to the Galaxy Watch 6, which is what we expected. However, the watch body’s new olive green color shown here could be a new addition this year.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the new kid on the block this year, and it’s got a unique squircle shape that really stands out. When we first saw leaks of its circular bezel on a square body, it seemed a bit odd. But in these new renders, the design actually looks pretty good.

The watch is shown with an orange band and three prominent buttons, giving off a strong Apple Watch Ultra vibe. It’s clear that Samsung took some inspiration from Apple here. We don’t have all the details on the “Ultra” features yet, but rumors suggest the Galaxy Watch Ultra will come with an Ultra price tag of around $700.

Now, let’s talk about the Galaxy Buds 3. We can see that Samsung is going for an Apple-like distinction between the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. One of the models, presumably the Buds 3 Pro, feature a rubber tip for the in-ear part like the Airpods Pro, while the standard Buds 3 offer an in-ear design without the rubber tip, much like the standard Airpods.

They’re shown in two colors: silver/grey and white. At first glance, the white ones look a bit too much like AirPods, but there are some key differences. The stems are angled rather than cylindrical, and both earbuds have blue and orange markings to help you tell left from right.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are rumored to have ‘Blade lights’ running down their stems. These aren’t visible in the renders, but there’s a black strip down the stems that might be how they look when the lights are off.

The charging case has also changed — it’s now vertical like the AirPods case, instead of the horizontal layout we’ve seen in previous Galaxy Buds. Both the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are expected to come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), an IP rating, and support for high-quality audio.

With the official launch just around the corner, Samsung is already drumming up excitement by offering a $50 credit towards the purchase of any of these new products on its website, along with the promise of potential benefits of up to $1500.

