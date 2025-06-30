Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Gallery: Check out Samsung's new watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 8 (APK teardown)
2 hours ago
- Samsung’s next launch event is on July 9, and we expect to see the Galaxy Watch 8 series announced.
- Watch 8 leaks so far have detailed design changes and given us plenty of looks at the evolving hardware.
- Our attention now turns to some new watch faces which should premiere alongside the Watch 8 series.
With July now on our doorstep, we are mere days away from Samsung’s next Unpacked launch event. In just a little over a week, media will descend upon New York City to formally meet the company’s latest hardware, and beyond the spotlight-stealing lineup of new foldable phones, we’re also expecting to see the Galaxy Watch 8 series make its debut.
An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.
Samsung’s next generation of smartwatches have already leaked in quite some detail, from the early hints we saw of the spread of the Ultra’s “squircle” design, to the phenomenal collection of very official-looking Samsung renders that landed just last week. All that might have you thinking that there’s nothing left to reveal we haven’t seen yet. And at least with our latest find, you wouldn’t be entirely wrong.
We cracked open a recent release of the Galaxy Watch 7 Manager, and within have spotted a number of app resources that include and are associated with some new watch faces. Thinking that some of these felt quite familiar, we pulled up that last batch of renders. Sure enough: These are the watch faces Samsung is using in its Galaxy Watch 8 campaign.
For all the watch faces we’ve found today, we have a name to go along with them, as well as a wider banner image showing off some of the face options available. And for most, we can add the descriptive text Samsung’s drafted. Not every watch face has this level of detail, but here’s everything we were able to find:
Minimal Analog Watch Face
A crisp analog watch face with ultra-clean lines that pairs perfectly with the sleek silhouette of the new Galaxy Watch.
Minimal Digital Watch Face
A stylish digital watch face with bold colors, clear numerals, and subtle embossed details for a refined yet vibrant look.
Sporty Classic Watch Face
Lifelike chronographs, lighting, and materials give this sporty and sophisticated watch face a strikingly realistic feel.
Heritage Classic Watch Face
A fresh spin on the historic guilloche pattern, adding timeless texture and quiet luxury to your wrist.
Interactive Number Watch Face
With high-contrast time blocks and racing-inspired numerals, this watch face delivers pure track-side energy.
Gradient Info Board Watch Face
Soft gradients shift with the time of day, mirroring the changing hues of the earth and sky for a gentle, nature-inspired ambiance.
Circle Info Board Watch Face
There could still be a few more secrets hiding in Samsung’s software, so we’ll keep prying away up until Unpacked on July 9.