Samsung bashes Chinese watches, says it's already working on Galaxy Watch 9, 10

It said that Chinese smartwatches offer seven to ten days of battery backup because they offer low-power components.

Samsung, on the other hand, is focusing on accurate health measurement systems that are already being tested for the next two generations of the Galaxy Watch.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 was launched just a month ago, but the company has already begun work on the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch 10 models. At a press conference, a company executive recently drew a parallel between its products and Chinese competitors, highlighting how its approach differs from theirs.

Samsung recently spoke to Korean media, where it said that it was focusing on user experience on its Galaxy Watch devices. Addressing competition from Chinese brands, Choi Jong-min, the executive director of Health Hardware Development Group, part of the Samsung Mobile Experience (MX) division, said that while Chinese brands are focusing on increasing market share by attracting new buyers. Samsung, on the other hand, is prioritizing improving longevity and working on better performance throughout the smartwatch’s life.

The executive’s remarks, as shared by Korean outlet Sisa Journal, came in response to questions about progress made by Chinese brands in power-efficient systems. Likely referring to the likes of the Huawei Watch 5, Choi said these smartwatches use low-power chips with longer battery backup, of seven to ten days. He might also be referring to the dual-chip dual-OS approach taken by OPPO and OnePlus for their identical smartwatches. But the lower power consumption of these chips, Choi pointed out, is also contributing to poorer performance.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s focus, as per the executive, has been on improving the accuracy of health features. With the Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung offers a new metric called Antioxidant Index, which detects the amount of carotenoids — a class of organic compounds present in certain yellow fruits, vegetables, and eggs, whose low levels can serve as markers for cancer. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 8 infers Vascular Load, which quantifies the amount of stress while you sleep and can determine the quality and impact of your sleep more than the number of hours you slept.

This is accomplished through a sophisticated biosensor, which has been improved on the Galaxy Watch 8 series over previous generations.

In addition to highlighting the carotenoid measurement, Choi noted this was a result of more than five years of research. Adding that the company is planning up to five years in advance, he said the team is already working on reviewing features for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch 10 models.

