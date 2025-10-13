Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Stable Wear OS 6 arrives for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
1 hour ago
- Stable One UI 8 Watch, based on Wear OS 6, is rolling out to Galaxy Watch 7 units in Korea.
- The update is available for Watch 7 users who had previously enrolled in the One UI 8 Watch beta.
- A wider rollout for users outside the beta circle and in other regions is expected to arrive soon.
The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 was the first to taste Wear OS 6 — even before any Pixel Watch model did. In addition to the latest Galaxy Watch 8 series, stable Wear OS 6 is now heading to the older model — the Galaxy Watch 7 — with the upgrade to One UI 8.
Besides blessing the Galaxy Watch 8 and Ultra (2025) at launch, Samsung has also been testing One UI 8 Watch on older Galaxy Watch generations. Of these, the Watch 7 is stepping out of beta after more than three months and receiving a stable update. SamMobile noted that One UI 8 Watch has begun to dribble out for the Galaxy Watch 7 in Korea.
The update is reportedly limited to beta testers at the moment, but it should be available for other folks soon. We also expect Watch 7 users in different regions to receive the update in the coming days. There was no Watch 7 Pro or Classic edition, but the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024), which launched alongside the Watch 7 last year, already received the new interface as early as July.
Samsung has also been testing a One UI 8 Watch beta on the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic for several weeks. Meanwhile, the Watch 5 and Watch 4 are also confirmed to receive the One UI 8 update at a later date, though we can expect some reasonable delays due to their aged hardware.
Samsung’s One UI 8 update for Galaxy phones and tablets is just a step up from One UI 7, with a focus on optimization and efficiency. But for smaller devices — the Galaxy Watch, in particular, One UI 8 has brought about a significant upgrade. In addition to bumping Wear OS to version 6, One UI 8 Watch introduces the Now Bar to your wrist, significantly revamps watch tiles over Wear OS defaults, and improves fitness-tracking algorithms powered by AI for personalized coaching.
