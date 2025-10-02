Search results for

Samsung rolls out a second One UI 8 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

43 minutes ago

Another beta is landing on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
43 minutes ago

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung has released a second One UI 8 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
  • The update comes with firmware version R960XXU1ZYI5/R9600XM1ZYI5.
  • The download also includes the September 2025 security patch.

Samsung has had its hands full with rolling out stable One UI 8 to more of its handsets. While most of the attention is on Samsung’s phones at the moment, a new update is arriving on the company’s smartwatches. Specifically, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is getting another beta for One UI 8 Watch.

Samsung has recently released a new One UI 8 Watch beta update for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This is the second beta to land on the smartwatch. According to the community post, this update carries firmware version R960XXU1ZYI5/R9600XM1ZYI5 and weighs about 158MB.

The changelog mentions that the update provides the following:

  • Improved performance-related issues.
  • Fixed an issue where customized services would not turn on after connecting a new phone.
  • Fixed AOD malfunction when setting a specific Watch face.

In addition to a new beta version, this update tacks on the security patch for September 2025. The rollout is starting in South Korea and should roll out to other regions soon.

