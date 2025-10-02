Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung rolls out a second One UI 8 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
43 minutes ago
- Samsung has released a second One UI 8 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
- The update comes with firmware version R960XXU1ZYI5/R9600XM1ZYI5.
- The download also includes the September 2025 security patch.
Samsung has had its hands full with rolling out stable One UI 8 to more of its handsets. While most of the attention is on Samsung’s phones at the moment, a new update is arriving on the company’s smartwatches. Specifically, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is getting another beta for One UI 8 Watch.
Samsung has recently released a new One UI 8 Watch beta update for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This is the second beta to land on the smartwatch. According to the community post, this update carries firmware version R960XXU1ZYI5/R9600XM1ZYI5 and weighs about 158MB.
The changelog mentions that the update provides the following:
- Improved performance-related issues.
- Fixed an issue where customized services would not turn on after connecting a new phone.
- Fixed AOD malfunction when setting a specific Watch face.
In addition to a new beta version, this update tacks on the security patch for September 2025. The rollout is starting in South Korea and should roll out to other regions soon.
