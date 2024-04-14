Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 spotted online ahead of July launch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Samsung wearable (model number SM-L305U) has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database.

This device is likely to be the 40mm LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for the US market.

The SIG certification confirms the Galaxy Watch 7 will feature the same Bluetooth 5.3 as its predecessor.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watches consistently rank among the top smartwatches available, and it appears the next generation of Galaxy Watches is poised for an imminent debut.

SamMobile has spotted a new Samsung wearable listed in the Bluetooth SIG database, carrying the model number SM-L305U. Cross-referencing this with previously leaked information suggests this model represents the 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 7 with LTE connectivity, designed for the US market.

While the Bluetooth certification confirms that the Galaxy Watch 7 will utilize Bluetooth 5.3 with LE (same as the Galaxy Watch 6), specifics beyond connectivity remain under wraps. However, earlier reports about the Galaxy Watch 7 point to a couple of significant potential upgrades.

Samsung is reportedly set to unveil its first 3nm processor within the Watch 7, delivering an impressive 50% increase in power efficiency over the current Exynos W930 chip. This efficiency gain, even with a potentially similar battery capacity to the Watch 6, could translate to a significant boost in battery life for the Watch 7 — a game-changer for smartwatch users.

Other than that, Samsung could increase the internal storage capacity of the Galaxy Watch 7 to 32GB, double that of the Watch 6’s 16GB.

Following typical Samsung release cycles, the Galaxy Watch 7 might debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a summer launch event — potentially as early as July.

