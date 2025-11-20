Another Galaxy Watch generation is getting the latest One UI 8 stable update

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has begun rolling out the stable One UI 8 Watch update for yet another generation of Galaxy Watch.

The stable update is rolling out to Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 units in South Korea after Samsung recently concluded the beta testing.

The global release may follow soon.

Samsung has been quick to roll out the One UI 8 update to Galaxy phones across different segments, not just premium ones. Thankfully, that hasn’t affected the progress of the update for other devices, specifically the Galaxy Watch. In addition to the Galaxy Watch 8 series and the new Watch Ultra, which launched with One UI 8 Watch and is based on the latest Wear OS 6, Samsung has already updated last year’s Watch 7 and the Watch Ultra (32GB) to the newest firmware. Now, it’s time for the previous year’s Watch 6.

As per a recent report by Alfatürk on X, Samsung has begun rolling out stable One UI 8 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch 6. The update comes after beta testing on the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, which had been underway for nearly 2 months.

According to the tipster, the stable update is currently rolling out in Korea, just like the beta. That said, we should expect the update to be more widely available soon.

In addition to Wear OS 6, the update brings more personalized coaching, new metrics such as the AGE Index, and support for Google Watch Face Format via third-party apps like Facer.

In addition to the Galaxy Watch 6, the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are next in line for the beta preview. Samsung kicked off the beta program for the Watch 5 earlier this month, and based on the timeline for the other watches, we can expect a stable release to be available sometime in late December or early January — though it might be earlier since the Watch 5 uses the same internal hardware as the Watch 6.

Finally, Samsung has also promised to deliver the Wear OS 6-based update to the Galaxy Watch 4, its first Wear OS watch. However, there are no claimed timelines for its beta or stable release.

