Another Galaxy Watch model joins Samsung’s One UI 8 beta

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has opened the One UI 8 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

The update was revealed in a Korean community post, with the US rollout expected to follow soon.

Only the Watch 7 and Ultra have received stable One UI 8 so far, while other models remain in beta.

Samsung’s slow-moving One UI 8 Watch rollout is taking another step forward. After months of testing on newer models, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have finally been added to the beta program, giving the 2022 smartwatches a taste of the upcoming software update.

The expansion was spotted by SamMobile on Samsung’s Community Forum, showing a Korean screenshot that reveals the Watch 5 beta has started and the Watch 6 beta is ongoing. It goes on to mention that the sign-up and cancellation process has been simplified through the Samsung Members app. The beta is open in South Korea and is expected to reach the US soon.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Any progress is welcome, but it doesn’t change the overall pace of the rollout. Only the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra have received the stable One UI 8 Watch update so far, while the Watch 6 line remains in testing after five beta builds. That makes this feel more like another incremental step than a sign that a global stable release is imminent.

Those who opt in will be able to try out the same key features we’ve already enjoyed, such as improved hand gestures, the option to pair two tiles into one, and the new Now Bar for live updates on your watch face.

There’s still no word on whether the Galaxy Watch 4 will get its own beta, but for now, Watch 5 owners in Korea can sign up through Samsung Members. Those in the US should start watching for the update to appear soon.

Follow