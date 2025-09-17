Galaxy owners baffled by 'daily download limit' error for updates

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy phone users are running into an unusual error message when attempting to download an update.

The message says “the server has reached its daily download limit.”

It appears that Samsung may have had a glitch in its update infrastructure.

Samsung recently started rolling out its September 2025 security update. As you would expect, this build contains a variety of vulnerability fixes for Galaxy devices. While usually you could check to see if the patch is available for your device, some Galaxy owners are running into a bizarre issue.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

To check for an update on your Galaxy phone, all you have to do is go into Settings, tap on Software update, and hit Download and install. This will initiate a search for an available update. If no updates are available, you’ll usually get a message informing you that the latest software is already installed.

While checking to see if the September security update was available for their Galaxy Z Fold 7, the folks over at SammyGuru hit a snag. Instead of the normal message you get when a new update isn’t available, they encountered the following peculiar error message: Couldn’t download update: The server has reached its daily download limit. Try again tomorrow or update using Smart Switch on your computer.

According to the outlet, several other Galaxy users also reported experiencing this problem around the same time.

It would be strange for a giant global company like Samsung to put such a restriction on downloads of critical updates. Especially considering that most major smartphone brands tend to have content delivery networks that can handle millions of download requests without the need for a restriction. It’s far more likely that this is the result of some bug in the system. We have reached out to Samsung for comment.

Have you seen this error message? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow