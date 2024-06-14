Latest leak confirms the date and time of Samsung's next Unpacked event

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Recent weeks have been awash with speculation and leaks surrounding Samsung’s summer Unpacked event. We have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables, the Galaxy Watch 7 series, and everything else that Samsung plans to launch. The only piece missing from the puzzle was some confirmation for the event date — until now.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks on X/Twitter) has shared a GIF of what appears to be the official Galaxy Unpacked banner, possibly sourced from the Samsung Korea website. Although this banner is not currently visible online, it still lends credibility to the rumored details we have gathered.

According to the banner, the event is set for July 10, beginning at 10 PM Korea time, which corresponds to 6 AM Pacific and 9 AM Eastern. Another interesting tidbit from the GIF are the shadows that the rotating box is projecting. One shadow forms the symbol for Galaxy AI, reinforcing the expectation that Galaxy AI will be a significant focus in the new releases. The other shadow resembles the Eiffel Tower, which aligns with previous rumors suggesting the event will take place in Paris.

Seeing that we only have about three weeks left for the event now, we expect Samsung to announce the event officially anytime now. While the other products look to be incremental upgrades over their predecessors, we are excited to finally get some more information about the Galaxy Ring at the event.

