Here's how much the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra may cost in the US

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed the US pricing for the Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra.

The 256GB Galaxy Tab S11 could cost $860.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is said to start at $1,200.

Galaxy Tab S11 leaks have been ramping up as of late. Only a couple of weeks ago, a massive leak revealed the full spec sheet and the prices for Europe. Since European pricing usually differs from prices in the US, we were still left wondering exactly how much the tablets would cost. A new leak has emerged, however, and it may have given us the answer we’ve been looking for.

The folks over at YTECHB claim to have the US prices for the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. However, this report doesn’t have all of the prices, only the prices for the Wi-Fi models. It appears that the prices for the 128GB and 512GB Galaxy Tab S11 models are also missing.

According to the outlet’s sources, we can expect to pay $860 for the 256GB Galaxy Tab S11. Meanwhile, prices will start at $1,200 for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. That’s about the same starting price that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra launched at. If you upgrade to the 512GB model, that will set you back $1,400. And the most expensive version of the Ultra may come in at $1,700.

Along with the S11 tablets, it’s expected that Samsung will also launch a Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. As a refresher, here are the reported specs for all three tablets:

Features Galaxy Tab S11 Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Features Display

Galaxy Tab S11 11″ AMOLED, 2560 × 1600

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 14.6″ AMOLED, 2960 × 1848

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 10.9″, 2112 × 1320

Features Storage

Galaxy Tab S11 128GB / 256 GB / 512GB

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 128GB / 256GB

Features RAM

Galaxy Tab S11 12GB

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 12GB/ 16GB

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 6GB/ 8GB

Features Processor

Galaxy Tab S11 Mediatek MT6991

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Mediatek MT6991

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Exynos 1380

Features Cameras

Galaxy Tab S11 Main: 13MP

Front: 12MP

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Main: 13MP

Front: 12MP

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Main: 8MP

Front: 5MP

Features Battery

Galaxy Tab S11 8,400mAh

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 11,600mAh

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 8,000mAh

Features Audio

Galaxy Tab S11 4 speakers

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 4 speakers

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 2 speakers

Features Connectivity

Galaxy Tab S11 WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4 / 5G

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra WiFi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 / 5G

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.3 / 5G

Features Charging

Galaxy Tab S11 45W

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 45W

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 25W

Features S Pen

Galaxy Tab S11 Yes

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Yes

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Yes

Features Dimensions

Galaxy Tab S11 253.8 × 165.3 × 5.5

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 326.7 × 208.3 × 5.5

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 254.3 × 165.8 × 6.6

Features Weight

Galaxy Tab S11 482g

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 692g

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 524g



Rumors are pointing to an announcement happening in September. Samsung has scheduled a press conference for September 4, which would be during IFA 2025. It’s likely the company will use this opportunity to unveil its latest tablets.

