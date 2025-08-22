Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Here's how much the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra may cost in the US

These tablets won't be cheap.
By

2 hours ago

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra hands on images
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • A leak may have revealed the US pricing for the Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra.
  • The 256GB Galaxy Tab S11 could cost $860.
  • The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is said to start at $1,200.

Galaxy Tab S11 leaks have been ramping up as of late. Only a couple of weeks ago, a massive leak revealed the full spec sheet and the prices for Europe. Since European pricing usually differs from prices in the US, we were still left wondering exactly how much the tablets would cost. A new leak has emerged, however, and it may have given us the answer we’ve been looking for.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

The folks over at YTECHB claim to have the US prices for the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. However, this report doesn’t have all of the prices, only the prices for the Wi-Fi models. It appears that the prices for the 128GB and 512GB Galaxy Tab S11 models are also missing.

According to the outlet’s sources, we can expect to pay $860 for the 256GB Galaxy Tab S11. Meanwhile, prices will start at $1,200 for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. That’s about the same starting price that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra launched at. If you upgrade to the 512GB model, that will set you back $1,400. And the most expensive version of the Ultra may come in at $1,700.

Along with the S11 tablets, it’s expected that Samsung will also launch a Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. As a refresher, here are the reported specs for all three tablets:

FeaturesGalaxy Tab S11Galaxy Tab S11 UltraGalaxy Tab S10 Lite
Features
Display
Galaxy Tab S11
11″ AMOLED, 2560 × 1600
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
14.6″ AMOLED, 2960 × 1848
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
10.9″, 2112 × 1320
Features
Storage
Galaxy Tab S11
128GB / 256 GB / 512GB
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
256GB / 512GB / 1TB
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
128GB / 256GB
Features
RAM
Galaxy Tab S11
12GB
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
12GB/ 16GB
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
6GB/ 8GB
Features
Processor
Galaxy Tab S11
Mediatek MT6991
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Mediatek MT6991
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Exynos 1380
Features
Cameras
Galaxy Tab S11
Main: 13MP
Front: 12MP
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Main: 13MP
Front: 12MP
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Main: 8MP
Front: 5MP
Features
Battery
Galaxy Tab S11
8,400mAh
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
11,600mAh
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
8,000mAh
Features
Audio
Galaxy Tab S11
4 speakers
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
4 speakers
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
2 speakers
Features
Connectivity
Galaxy Tab S11
WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4 / 5G
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
WiFi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 / 5G
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.3 / 5G
Features
Charging
Galaxy Tab S11
45W
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
45W
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
25W
Features
S Pen
Galaxy Tab S11
Yes
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Yes
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Yes
Features
Dimensions
Galaxy Tab S11
253.8 × 165.3 × 5.5
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
326.7 × 208.3 × 5.5
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
254.3 × 165.8 × 6.6
Features
Weight
Galaxy Tab S11
482g
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
692g
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
524g

Rumors are pointing to an announcement happening in September. Samsung has scheduled a press conference for September 4, which would be during IFA 2025. It’s likely the company will use this opportunity to unveil its latest tablets.

News
SamsungSamsung Galaxy TabTablets
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.