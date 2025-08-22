Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Here's how much the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra may cost in the US
2 hours ago
- A leak may have revealed the US pricing for the Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra.
- The 256GB Galaxy Tab S11 could cost $860.
- The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is said to start at $1,200.
Galaxy Tab S11 leaks have been ramping up as of late. Only a couple of weeks ago, a massive leak revealed the full spec sheet and the prices for Europe. Since European pricing usually differs from prices in the US, we were still left wondering exactly how much the tablets would cost. A new leak has emerged, however, and it may have given us the answer we’ve been looking for.
The folks over at YTECHB claim to have the US prices for the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. However, this report doesn’t have all of the prices, only the prices for the Wi-Fi models. It appears that the prices for the 128GB and 512GB Galaxy Tab S11 models are also missing.
According to the outlet’s sources, we can expect to pay $860 for the 256GB Galaxy Tab S11. Meanwhile, prices will start at $1,200 for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. That’s about the same starting price that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra launched at. If you upgrade to the 512GB model, that will set you back $1,400. And the most expensive version of the Ultra may come in at $1,700.
Along with the S11 tablets, it’s expected that Samsung will also launch a Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. As a refresher, here are the reported specs for all three tablets:
|Features
|Galaxy Tab S11
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
|Features
Display
|Galaxy Tab S11
11″ AMOLED, 2560 × 1600
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
14.6″ AMOLED, 2960 × 1848
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
10.9″, 2112 × 1320
|Features
Storage
|Galaxy Tab S11
128GB / 256 GB / 512GB
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
128GB / 256GB
|Features
RAM
|Galaxy Tab S11
12GB
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
12GB/ 16GB
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
6GB/ 8GB
|Features
Processor
|Galaxy Tab S11
Mediatek MT6991
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Mediatek MT6991
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Exynos 1380
|Features
Cameras
|Galaxy Tab S11
Main: 13MP
Front: 12MP
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Main: 13MP
Front: 12MP
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Main: 8MP
Front: 5MP
|Features
Battery
|Galaxy Tab S11
8,400mAh
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
11,600mAh
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
8,000mAh
|Features
Audio
|Galaxy Tab S11
4 speakers
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
4 speakers
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
2 speakers
|Features
Connectivity
|Galaxy Tab S11
WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4 / 5G
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
WiFi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 / 5G
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.3 / 5G
|Features
Charging
|Galaxy Tab S11
45W
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
45W
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
25W
|Features
S Pen
|Galaxy Tab S11
Yes
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Yes
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Yes
|Features
Dimensions
|Galaxy Tab S11
253.8 × 165.3 × 5.5
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
326.7 × 208.3 × 5.5
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
254.3 × 165.8 × 6.6
|Features
Weight
|Galaxy Tab S11
482g
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
692g
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
524g
Rumors are pointing to an announcement happening in September. Samsung has scheduled a press conference for September 4, which would be during IFA 2025. It’s likely the company will use this opportunity to unveil its latest tablets.
