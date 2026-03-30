The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra's Pro Keyboard somehow costs even more than we feared

TL;DR The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Pro Keyboard is now up for sale on Samsung’s US online store.

The Pro Keyboard is available for an eyewatering $399.

This device has a larger trackpad, dedicated Galaxy AI and DeX keys, and an aluminum body.

If you want to use your Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with a keyboard, there’s the Book Cover Keyboard Slim that launched alongside the tablet. Earlier this month, a second, more premium option became available in South Korea, called the Pro Keyboard. The Pro Keyboard is now available in the US, but get ready for it to put a dent in your wallet.

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The launch of the Pro Keyboard in South Korea did not bode well for the US release. The price was listed at a whopping 495,000 won, which is about $338 USD. The good news is that this is not the price in the US. However, the bad news is that it’s more expensive.

On Samsung’s US online store, you’ll find this hardware available for $399. That’s about one-third of the price for the 256GB Wi-Fi model. But if you can look past the steep cost, you’re getting a pretty high-quality keyboard.

The Pro Keyboard features an aluminum body with a full QWERTY keyboard. Unlike the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, it includes a trackpad that’s 14.6% bigger than the trackpad on the previous model. Samsung has also fitted in dedicated AI and DeX keys. And it connects to your tablet via POGO pins in the back.

The Pro Keyboard is available to order right now. When it launched in South Korea, the device was only available in gray. In the US, however, you’ll be able to choose between gray and silver.

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