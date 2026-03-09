The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra's Pro Keyboard costs how much?!?!

TL;DR The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Pro Keyboard is available for purchase on Samsung’s Korean store page.

The price is listed at 495,000 won, which is about $338 USD.

Unlike the Book Cover Keyboard, the Pro Keyboard has an aluminum surface, trackpad, and dedicated Galaxy AI and DeX keys.

When the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra came out in September 2025, Samsung launched the device with multiple accessories. This included the S Pen, Smart Book Cover, Anti-Reflecting Screen Cover, and Book Cover Keyboard. At MWC 2026, the tech giant revealed that it had another accessory on the way called the Pro Keyboard. This keyboard is now available to purchase online, and it will cost you a pretty penny.

When the keyboard case was revealed at MWC 2026, there were no concrete details on a release date. All we knew was that the accessory would be available in the coming weeks. If you head over to Samsung’s Korean store page, you’ll now be able to find it available for purchase.

The Pro Keyboard differs from the Book Cover Keyboard in a few key ways. First, this keyboard comes with a built-in trackpad, which is 14.6% bigger than the trackpad on the previous model. The Book Cover Keyboard for the Tab S11 Ultra does not have a trackpad. It also features an aluminum build and dedicated Galaxy AI and DeX keys.

Something else that was unknown about this keyboard case during MWC 2026 was the price. According to Samsung’s site, the accessory costs 495,000 won (~$338 USD). It’s also worth pointing out that the keyboard was expected to come in two colors: gray and silver. This website only lists the gray color option.

Although the Pro Keyboard is now available in South Korea, we still don’t have an exact release date for the US. It’s also unclear how much the keyboard will cost once it does land in the US.

Thanks, Dylan H, for the tip!

